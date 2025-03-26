When a power vacuum opened, they made bold and dangerous moves to get themselves into pole position, but ultimately only caused trouble for themselves and those they hold dear.

All the plotting and betrayal comes to a head in the nail-biting This City Is Ours ending, which brings this chapter to a satisfying conclusion, while also saving plenty of material for a potential follow-up.

The question is: will there be one? Here's everything we know so far about the future of This City Is Ours on BBC One and iPlayer.

Will there be a This City Is Ours season 2?

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams and James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh in This City Is Ours. BBC

The BBC is yet to confirm whether This City Is Ours has been renewed or cancelled, with the decision likely to be made in the next few months as the show's commercial performance is assessed.

The series debuted simultaneously on BBC One and on iPlayer (as a box set), meaning that traditional Barb ratings will only tell part of the story, as a significant proportion may be watching online at their own pace.

Series star James Nelson-Joyce told RadioTimes.com that he's keen to see the show move forward to a second season, but hasn't wanted to get swept up in fantasies at such an unpredictable time for the TV industry.

"I don't want to get my hopes built up," he said. "Imagine believing it's going somewhere and, for whatever reason, it didn't happen. I'd be gutted because I love doing this show.

"The crew is incredible, brilliant writing, [filming] in Liverpool – it's a proper Christmas gift. So I wouldn't want to get my hopes built up to believing that we're going for a season 2, to then not get it."

He added: "So, I kind of have to just go, 'Well, I enjoyed doing that. If it goes [ahead], fantastic. It's in the hands of the gods now... If we don't, then I have to be grateful for what I've had so far."

When could a potential This City Is Ours season 2 be released?

If This City Is Ours were to be renewed for a second season, it's likely that we'd see the next episodes arrive in approximately 12-18 months – meaning a release in early summer or autumn of 2026 would be possible.

That's just an estimate for now, though. We'll update this page when more information comes in regarding the show's status.

Who could star in a potential This City Is Ours season 2?

This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

If This City Is Ours does return for a second season, James Nelson-Joyce and Jack McMullen would almost certainly return to continue their run as rival gangsters Michael Kavanagh and Jamie Phelan.

The core cast would all be likely to reprise their roles, with notable exceptions being Sean Bean (Ronnie Phelan), Stephen Walters (Davey Crawford), Daniel Cerqueira (Ricardo) and Shane Walker (Billy), as their characters didn't make it out of season 1 alive.

Here's a reminder of This City Is Ours season 1's cast members, who are still in play for a potential follow-up:

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Hannah Onslow as Diana

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Mike Noble as Banksey

Bobby Schofield as Bonehead

What could happen in a potential This City Is Ours season 2?

(L-R) Hannah Onslow, James Nelson-Joyce, Sean Bean, Jack McMullen and Julie Graham star in This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

There are no plot details for a potential second season just yet, with co-star Jack McMullen revealing to RadioTimes.com that the cast have "no idea" what creator Stephen Butchard has in mind for future chapters.

Suffice to say, there's plenty to get stuck into, from the tensions of the Phelan clan to the ramifications of Ricardo's death, which comes at the tail-end of the season 1 finale.

"[Stephen Butchard] set it up so nicely," McMullen said of a possible season 2. "They've made a deal with another group, so they want to fulfil that. There's been a murder of the [leader of the] previous group – and now there's this rift in the gang.

"So yeah, I'm so interested to see what will happen next, and hopefully I get to read those scripts from Stephen soon, because we've got no idea."

Is there a trailer for a potential This City Is Ours season 2?

There's no trailer for a This City Is Ours just yet, but we'll keep you posted if any new footage drops.

This City is Ours is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

