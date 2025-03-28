This City Is Ours star wanted Sean Bean to stay alive longer – and is fighting for his return
James Nelson-Joyce speaks to RadioTimes.com about that fateful scene – and how Bean could come back. *SPOILERS FOR THIS CITY IS OURS EPISODE 2*
This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce has weighed in on Sean Bean's early demise in the series, revealing that he'll be advocating for the actor's return if more episodes are commissioned.
The new drama, which premiered on BBC One and iPlayer last Sunday, follows a struggle for power inside a Liverpool-based crime family, following the death of patriarch and boss Ronnie Phelan (Bean).
Nelson-Joyce plays Ronnie's right-hand man (and eventual murderer) Michael Kavanagh, opposite Jack McMullen as the late gangster's reckless son, Jamie – who both stake their claim for the top job.
While Ronnie's death is a necessary twist that kicks the storyline into high gear, Bean's fans might well be disappointed to see the actor killed off yet again, with Nelson-Joyce agreeing it would have been nice to see more of him.
"I was hoping he was going to make it a bit longer, honestly," the actor told RadioTimes.com. "And I've been pushing to the writer [Stephen Butchard] if we can do one whole episode of a flashback [set] before episode 1, season 1 even starts.
"Like, let the audience see how the good times were – that's what I'm fighting for."
Nelson-Joyce explained that he ultimately wasn't "bothered" about Bean's character being written out of the show, instead feeling "lucky" to have had the chance to share scenes with him in the first place.
"He's a legend, and he's easy to work with and it's an honour to work with him," continued Nelson-Joyce.
"When it came to doing the murdering scene, we got a bit upset as well, because it's not nice when you're not going to work with someone much longer – who you enjoy working with."
Nelson-Joyce's real-life admiration for Bean was reflected in his character and performance, with Ronnie serving as a valued mentor and father figure to Michael in This City is Ours.
The actor added: "When we came to doing [the death scene], I said, 'Is there any chance we can make this as respectful as possible, even though I'm about to murder him?'
"It was the little touches, like taking the glass out of his hand, resting his hand back down, fixing his dressing gown. And then I say, 'Ronnie, wake up', because I'm still torn at that moment what conversation I'm going to have – if I'm going to have a conversation, or if I'm just gonna do it."
This City is Ours is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes air Sundays on BBC One.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.