Nelson-Joyce plays Ronnie's right-hand man (and eventual murderer) Michael Kavanagh, opposite Jack McMullen as the late gangster's reckless son, Jamie – who both stake their claim for the top job.

While Ronnie's death is a necessary twist that kicks the storyline into high gear, Bean's fans might well be disappointed to see the actor killed off yet again, with Nelson-Joyce agreeing it would have been nice to see more of him.

"I was hoping he was going to make it a bit longer, honestly," the actor told RadioTimes.com. "And I've been pushing to the writer [Stephen Butchard] if we can do one whole episode of a flashback [set] before episode 1, season 1 even starts.

"Like, let the audience see how the good times were – that's what I'm fighting for."

Nelson-Joyce explained that he ultimately wasn't "bothered" about Bean's character being written out of the show, instead feeling "lucky" to have had the chance to share scenes with him in the first place.

"He's a legend, and he's easy to work with and it's an honour to work with him," continued Nelson-Joyce.

"When it came to doing the murdering scene, we got a bit upset as well, because it's not nice when you're not going to work with someone much longer – who you enjoy working with."

Nelson-Joyce's real-life admiration for Bean was reflected in his character and performance, with Ronnie serving as a valued mentor and father figure to Michael in This City is Ours.

The actor added: "When we came to doing [the death scene], I said, 'Is there any chance we can make this as respectful as possible, even though I'm about to murder him?'

"It was the little touches, like taking the glass out of his hand, resting his hand back down, fixing his dressing gown. And then I say, 'Ronnie, wake up', because I'm still torn at that moment what conversation I'm going to have – if I'm going to have a conversation, or if I'm just gonna do it."

