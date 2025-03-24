Nelson-Joyce explains (via BBC): "Some of the people I have played are out-and-out nasty characters, but Michael has so many layers. The complex character of Michael is someone I knew I could work on.

"I think viewers will like him and probably feel guilty about it after some of the things he has done... The truth is he wants to change, and the driving force is that he can see the bigger picture with a better life, but he has to weigh up the pros and the cons."

If you're interested to learn more about rising star Nelson-Joyce, here's an introduction to the This City Is Ours and A Thousand Blows actor.

Who is James Nelson-Joyce?

James Nelson-Joyce stars in This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

James Nelson Joyce is an actor from Liverpool, England.

In the brand new BBC drama This City Is Ours, he plays gangster Michael Kavanagh, who is the trusted right-hand man and enforcer of crime boss Ronnie Phelan (played by Sean Bean).

As Ronnie eyes retirement, a fierce and brutal competition begins between Michael and Ronnie's biological son, Jamie (Jack McMullen), over who will inherit the Phelan family empire.

However, Michael is also facing a personal dilemma as he and girlfriend Diana (Hannah Onslow) undergo IVF treatment in the hopes of conceiving a child – a new factor that could put an early end to his criminal career, if successful.

What other TV shows and films has James Nelson-Joyce been in?

James Nelson-Joyce as Brian Reader in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

James Nelson-Joyce has appeared in several high-profile and acclaimed dramas in recent years, including an earlier collaboration with Sean Bean on Time season 1.

The actor played violent prisoner Johnno, who targeted Bean's out-of-depth inmate Mark, in the drama from Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black, which debuted to rave reviews in June 2021.

Previously, he'd appeared in ITV's hard-hitting factual drama Little Boy Blue.

Subsequent credits include the first seasons of Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws and Martin Freeman's The Responder, playing gangsters in both shows, while he has also nabbed roles in Industry (as Jamie Henson) and The Gold (as Brian Reader).

Most recently, he's played supporting roles in Strike: The Ink Black Heart and Disney Plus original A Thousand Blows, which was created by Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight.

What has James Nelson-Joyce said about This City Is Ours?

James Nelson-Joyce stars in This City Is Ours. BBC

Speaking to the BBC, Nelson-Joyce said it has been "an honour" to star in This City Is Ours.

He continued: "I felt privileged to be offered a part in something that I really wanted to be a part of. And I really wanted to do it justice. It's got everything – loyalty, friendship, shock value, and the surprising key theme throughout of real love all set against a very real crime world."

On his tendency to play violent, intimidating or villainous characters, he clarified: "I am the complete opposite. You won’t find a more sensitive person than me – so that’s a compliment when people meet me out and about and expect to see this horrible person.

"It is proof that I am hopefully doing a decent job in playing characters, sometimes so far removed from me - an actor from Liverpool. I do enjoy seeing people’s reaction when they expect to see this hard man in front of them."

Nelson-Joyce added: "I often go out walking down the street with my two little chihuahua dogs and people stop me and say hello. I really am one of the nicest people you could ever meet."

How old is James Nelson-Joyce?

Nelson-Joyce's date of birth is not a matter of public record, but we do know he was born in either 1989 or 1990 (via Liverpool Echo), which would make him 34 to 36 years old at the time of writing.

Does James Nelson-Joyce have Instagram?

Yes, James Nelson-Joyce can be found on Instagram under the handle @jamesnelsonjoyce.

This City is Ours is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, and airs Sundays on BBC One.

