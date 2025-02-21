Not only is there a second season of A Thousand Blows in the pipeline but it was actually filmed back-to-back with season 1, so it could very well be landing sooner than we think.

The Steven Knight drama has certainly packed a punch (see what we did there), transporting viewers into the heart of the East End in the 1880s. With stories about immigration, boxing, thievery and survival all intersecting in this drama, there's certainly plenty of loose ends to tie up in the second season.

The finale not only delivered some surprises, but also underlined a completely new dynamic between Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Mary (Erin Doherty), who looked as though they were going to be running off into the sunset together.

Of course, that didn't quite end up happening and so, it looks as though things could be kicking off on a quite a sour start for the pair.

But when will season 2 of A Thousand Blows be released? Read on for everything we know so far.

As of now, Disney Plus has not revealed when A Thousand Blows season 2 will be released.

We do know that episodes for season 1 and 2 were filmed back-to-back, so that could mean that there won't be too much of a long wait between seasons.

However, it could also be possible that the show may stick to a similar format as other shows and space out the seasons by a year.

Watch this space.

A Thousand Blows season 2 cast speculation

Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty as Hezekiah and Mary in A Thousand Blows. Disney Plus

As for who we'll be seeing in season 2, we can certainly expect all the main characters to be making a return, as shown in a teaser at the end of season 1's finale.

It wouldn't quite be the same series without Sugar Goodson, Hezekiah Moscow and Mary Carr so we can expect to see Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty all back in their leading roles.

As for who won't be returning for season 2, we wouldn't expect to see anymore of Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall) after his tragic death in season 1's penultimate episode. However, we could potentially see him in some flashbacks.

The same goes for Jason Tobin's Mr Lao, who we saw busted out of prison by Mary and Alice (Darci Shaw) and told to go to Liverpool to start a new life. Could he manage to cross paths with Hezekiah again, though? It's possible!

It was also revealed that despite taking quite the brutal beating from Sugar, Treacle was actually alive and well but wanted nothing to do with his brother. We can anticipate that it won't be the end of their brotherly feud, especially as Sugar was prepared to sign over the deed of the pub to Treacle.

We'd also expect there to be some new cast additions if there's going to be more of a focus on the Elephant Boys and Indigo Jeremy (Robert Glenister) so we'll just have to wait and see.

The A Thousand Blows cast we'd expect to see back for season 2 are as follows.

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow

Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson

Erin Doherty as Mary Carr

James Nelson-Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson

Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody

Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond

Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long

Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover

Nadia Albina as Verity Ross

Daniel Mays as William 'Punch' Lewis

Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell

Gary Lewis as Jack Mac

Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy

Susan Lynch as Jane Carr

Ella Lily Hyland as Marianne Goodson

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What will A Thousand Blows season 2 be about?

A Thousand Blows. Disney

As for what the new second season will be about, we're sure it'll follow on from the explosive season 1 finale. From the looks of the teaser, it seems as though we could be anticipating a small time jump but as for how long, we'll have to wait for further details.

With Hezekiah finding out about Mary knowing who killed Alec, their plan to go to America together was foiled and it looks as though they're very much on their separate journeys in season 2.

From the fast-paced teaser, it looks as though Mary may have actually gone away for a bit and returned, with Alice seeming to be the only one by her side once again. It seems as though the Forty Elephants are back under Jane's wing but that there could be trouble on the horizon with the Elephant Boys.

In one scene, Mary seems to be up to her old tricks of holding a ballroom full of people hostage with a gun pointed at them but as for whether she's now working with Indigo or against him remains to be seen.

Teasing the dynamic between the Forty Elephants and Mary for season 2, Morgan Hilaire described it as "complicated".

Similarly, Hannah Walters said: “I think it’s complicated, that’s the right word. It’s still complicated, there’s a very, very intricate weave of emotions and thoughts and feelings, storylines. It doesn’t get any easier, let’s put it that way.”

It does look as though Hezekiah gets back in the ring though, facing off against new opponents in the upper class world of gloved boxing. But could Hezekiah also be out on a revenge mission of sorts and trying to find out who killed Alec?

It also seems as though Sugar could be back to top form, looking as though he's training and taking care of himself. As for his relationship with Treacle, it looks to be mended somewhat.

However, there could be trouble on the horizon as it appears that Treacle's eldest son seems to be given a warning by Punch (Daniel Mays), who tells him that he "better know what he's doing". Could he be working with Sugar, despite Treacle telling Sugar explicitly to stay away from him?

Is there a trailer for A Thousand Blows season 2?

Not yet!

But with season 1 having just been released, we can anticipate first look pictures and teasers to come in due course.

A Thousand Blows is available to stream on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.