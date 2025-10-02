The official synopsis for the seasons, which were announced just after the debut of Knight's new Netflix series House of Guinness, says: "Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel.

"In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Knight said of the new seasons, which will be filmed at his own Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham and set in the city: "I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story.

"Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham.

"We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!"

No cast members have yet been confirmed for the seasons, both of which will be made up of six episodes, but Tommy Shelby star Cillian Murphy will act as an executive producer. It is unclear if he will also be back in front of the camera, or if the upcoming film will be his final outing as the iconic character, given that season 7 will be set 20 years after season 6.

So what does this mean?

Of course, fans will no doubt be excited to see the Shelby clan back on screen, but if Tommy isn't among them, with the focus being on a "new generation", then interest could be more limited. Bot the character and the actor are, after all, a real selling point for the series.

We also wonder whether this might somewhat dampen the enthusiasm for the upcoming film, which at one point felt like a big expansion of the franchise into a new medium, and potentially a climactic send-off for the series, which already felt as though it was wrapping up by the end of season 6.

With two new seasons on the horizon, the film could feel more like a brief interlude between seasons, rather than a real flashpoint moment for the show.

Whatever the case, we will likely have more of a sense of how the seasons will shake up once we have seen the film, and understand where it leaves the central characters and the Shelby clan in general.

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The Peaky Blinders movie will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

