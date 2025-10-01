The series, which features a cast led by Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge, follows the Guinness siblings through the years after their patriarch's death, and ends with a shocking cliffhanger in which one of the key characters may well have met their end.

With story threads left open for plenty of other characters too, including James Norton's Rafferty, just what are the chances that we will see more of the drama in a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a House of Guinness season 2.

Will there be a House of Guinness season 2?

Anthony Boyle stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

Given the way that season 1 ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, fans shouldn't be surprised to hear Steven Knight intends to continue the story of the Guinness family in a season 2.

However, we have yet to get any official news regarding the show's future, with a renewal no doubt dependent on Netflix's viewing figures for the first season.

Previously Knight told RadioTimes.com exclusively that he has "obviously thought about where it can go and how far it can go".

"You always have an ambition to take it all the way," he said, "but we will see."

Meanwhile, the writer told ScreenRant that "in a perfect world" he would "like to take it on all the way into the 20th century".

"These things are not being announced, this is not decided," he clarified. "But if you look at even a cursory glance at the history of the Guinness family, they keep throwing up these dramas. They keep making these mistakes. They keep doing these wonderful things. So yeah, there’s enough material there to keep us going all the way."

He also told The Irish Sun that he's "not allowed to say anything" about the show's future but that he would love to "take it up to now", even though he's "not saying this is what’s going to happen".

The cast have also expressed an interested in returning, with Arthur star Anthony Boyle telling The Mirror that he'd "love to" return.

"I think the scripts were amazing and I really enjoyed the cast and directors," he said. "I loved it, I love the end product. It's a show I'm really proud of and if they wanted to go again I'd be overjoyed. So make sure you watch it, people of Netflix."

Regarding the first season's cliffhanger ending, Edward star Louis Partridge said he wants "to know who got shot!", while Boyle joked to TV Insider: "I know who got shot. [Knight] told me. I promise you. And I’m going to reveal it right now."

Rafferty star James Norton and Olivia star Danielle Galligan also spoke about where they would like to take their characters's stories, after they professed a love for one another and a determination to be together in the finale.

"We’d love to continue the story and see where it takes us, because I think Rafferty and Olivia are strong people," Norton said. "They’ve always got what they wanted, really, in life, and suddenly they’re faced with this impossible contradiction.

"The brothers are definitely stepping into their own, and they’re becoming more and more powerful, and Arthur’s made it very clear that if we pursue this relationship, we lose everything. And yet, at the end, Rafferty is like, I hate them. We will be together. One day, we will be together."

Galligan added: "For Olivia, she has so few options with which to funnel and follow her ambition. Safety and security [are] really important to her.

"So then at the end, when it’s all thrown into question, does she choose love or safety and security and the life that she’s built for herself? [It’s] left unanswered. She’s trying to have her cake and eat it too. So we’ll see if, like Icarus, she flies too close to the sun."

When would a potential House of Guinness season 2 be released?

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness in House of Guinness. Ben Blackall/Netflix

It's hard to say when House of Guinness would return for season 2, given that it hasn't yet officially been recommissioned. However, there is reason to hope we won't have to wait too long.

The first season was announced in March 2024, before going into production that summer. It then arrived on Netflix just over a year later.

Were season 2 stick to a similarly quick production schedule, we could imagine it would be released sometime in late 2026 - although of course, this is all just speculation for now.

We will make sure to keep this page updated as and when we get any further news regarding the show's future and a release date for a potential season 2.

Who would return to star in a potential House of Guinness season 2?

Fionn O'Shea, Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle and Emily Fairn in House of Guinness. Netflix

Were House of Guinness to return for season 2, we would expect all of the central cast to return, including Anthony Boyle as Arthur, Louis Partridge as Edward, Emily Fairn as Anne, Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin and James Norton as Rafferty.

Of course, one character's fate could be dependent on the finale's cliffhanger, which saw Seamus O’Hara's Patrick firing a shot and aiming at Arthur. Of course, we didn't see the outcome of that, so the question of who, if anyone, got shot, and whether it was fatal, is still up in the air.

For now, here are the House of Guinness season 1 cast members, any of whom could be back for season 2:

Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness

James Norton as Sean Rafferty

Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges

Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges

Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness

Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton as John Potter

Jessica Reynolds as Lady Christine O’Madden

Elizabeth Dulau as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence

Michael Colgan as Reverend Henry Gratton

David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion

Hilda Fay as Sultan

Is there a trailer for House of Guinness season 2?

As House of Guinness hasn't yet been renewed for season 2, let alone started filming again, there isn't currently a trailer available, and we wouldn't expect one to be for sometime.

We will make sure to add any new footage in as and when it's released, and in the meantime you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.

