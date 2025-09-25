The show's cast features a host of major stars including Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge and James Norton, and all the twists and turns you would expect from a Knight drama – however, that isn't the only notable aspect of the series.

No, viewers will no doubt be immediately enrapt by the show's visuals, including incredible locations, vast sets and high production values.

But where exactly is the show set and where was it filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for House of Guinness.

Where is House of Guinness set?

Anthony Boyle stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

House of Guinness is set predominantly in Dublin, with many scenes taking place in the Guinness family home, Iveagh House. However, the series does also venture out to the surrounding area and the Irish countryside.

We also follows Jack Gleeson's character Byron on a trip to New York throughout the series, with these being the only scenes to take place outside of Ireland.

Where was House of Guinness filmed?

Jack Gleeson stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

Despite being set in Dublin, the series was actually filmed across the North West of England. Filming took place in Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Liverpool, with specific locations including St Philips Church in Salford, Tatton Park in Cheshire and Broughton Hall Estate in Skipton.

Other specific locations used include the National Waterways Museum Ellesmere Port in Cheshire and Little Underbank in Stockport, while filming took place on sets at Space Studios Manchester.

The show's creator Steven Knight explained his decision, saying it was "down to the design team, the location team and the director".

"What they are looking for are things that looked most like Dublin in 1868," he said. "And the fact is that Dublin now looks less like Dublin in 1868 than other areas do.

"If you’re not in Dublin, you’ve got the whole of Great Britain to choose from, so there might be a street corner in Liverpool that looks perfect, and I think it’s a compromise to insist to oneself you have to go and shoot it all in one place.

"Peaky wasn’t filmed in Birmingham, because Birmingham didn’t look like Birmingham in the 20’s anymore, or not enough of it did, so a lot was shot in Leeds and Bradford – it didn’t mean I was any less passionate about the city, and this being about the city, so it’s a purely practical decision."

Executive producer Karen Wilson also spoke on the matter, saying: "Obviously, Guinness couldn’t be more Irish — and we carried that responsibility seriously. We spent a lot of time looking at photographs from the period, diving into the research about where Ireland and Guinness were in 1868.

"Unfortunately, very little remains of Dublin that still looks like it did in 1868. We quickly realised we’d have to film elsewhere. We travelled the length and breadth of Ireland and the UK, ending up in the North West of England, which had stately homes and Dublin-style streets — everything we needed.

"Even within the North West, we had to move around more than a TV production usually would. But places like Manchester, Liverpool, North Wales, and Yorkshire gave us what we needed. I really hope we’ve done Dublin justice."

Emily Fairn, who plays Anne, explained that a number of different stately homes were used to represent Iveagh House, and said that the sets used throughout the series were "incredible".

Meanwhile, Fionn O'Shea, who plays Benjamin, said they were "mind-blowing".

"Seeing the brewery for the first time was fascinating," he said. "For Ben, it’s both the literal and metaphorical architecture of his misery. I think the first time I saw it was actually during our first take of him returning there.

"He probably hadn’t been to it since he was a kid – and understandably so. Keeping Ben away from a place that brews beer is a pretty sensible decision. The way they transformed the old tobacco warehouse in Liverpool into a brewery was incredible. It really blew me away."

Jack Gleeson, who plays Byron, also spoke about filming his storyline in New York, revealing that those scenes were shot in the Northern Quarter in Manchester.

"There was a full kind of three days, I think, where we were filming this amazing chase sequence through the streets of New York," he revealed when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com. "It just felt fully like I wasn't in 2025, I was in 1870 or whatever.

"It was feeling like I was there, the amazing set dressing and everything, all of these amazing departments coming together to create this landscape and world, and it was just a joy to be a part of."

House of Guinness is available to stream on Netflix now – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add House of Guinness to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.