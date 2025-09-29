House of Guinness soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix drama
Steven Knight's drama has a packed soundtrack of memorable tunes.
House of Guinness is currently dominating Netflix UK, sitting atop the streamer's chart as subscribers flock to the latest from Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight.
The historical drama, following the heirs to the Irish brewing empire, has garnered high praise from critics, with its stylish embrace of contemporary music being one topic of discussion.
Although some have found the stark contrast of time periods a distraction, others have delighted at their favourite modern artists being featured, with Irish rock band Fontaines DC and rap group Kneecap among the most prominent.
If you've been as mesmerised by the soundtrack as the stellar performances by the House of Guinness cast, then read on for your complete guide to the songs included in the Netflix hit.
House of Guinness episode 1 songs
- Starburster by Fontaines DC
- Get Your Brits Out by Kneecap
- Devil’s Dance Floor by Flogging Molly
- Hood by Kneecap
House of Guinness episode 2 songs
- Cruel Katie by Lankum
- In ár gCroíthe go deo by Fontaines DC
- The Rich Man And The Poor Man by The Mary Wallopers
House of Guinness episode 3 songs
- As I Roved Out by The Mary Wallopers
- Goodnight World by Lisa O’Neill
- Another Round by The Scratch
House of Guinness episode 4 songs
- I bhFiacha Linne by Kneecap
- Brother Was A Runaway by Adrian Crowley
- Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy
House of Guinness episode 5 songs
- Brewing Up A Storm by The Stunning
- Carraig Aonair by Pebbledash
- Choose Life by Shark School
House of Guinness episode 6 songs
- Come Out Ye Black And Tans by Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones
- Meth Lab Zoso Sticker by I Dreamed I Dream
- The Congress Reel by Poitin
- The Granite Gaze by Lankum
- Cheeky Bastard by The Scratch
- Boil The Breakfast by The Chieftains
- Lawmaker by Yard
- Death Kink by Fontaines DC
House of Guinness episode 7 songs
- Failte 2025 by IMLE
- Phil The Fluter’s Ball by Ruby Murray
- Saints And Sinners by The Feelgood McLouds
- Old Note by Lisa O’Neill
- Amphetamines by Cardinals
- Go Head by Rocstrong
- It’s Been Ages by Kneecap
House of Guinness episode 8 songs
- For Everything by The Murder Capital
- The Parting Glass by Robocobra Quartet
- All The Boys On The Dole by TPM
- Nausea by Gurriers
- The Parting Glass by Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds
- Lawman by Gilla Band
- Starbuster by Fontaines DC
- Beer, Beer, Beer by The Clancy Brothers
