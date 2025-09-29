Although some have found the stark contrast of time periods a distraction, others have delighted at their favourite modern artists being featured, with Irish rock band Fontaines DC and rap group Kneecap among the most prominent.

If you've been as mesmerised by the soundtrack as the stellar performances by the House of Guinness cast, then read on for your complete guide to the songs included in the Netflix hit.

House of Guinness episode 1 songs

Emily Fairn stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

Starburster by Fontaines DC

Get Your Brits Out by Kneecap

Devil’s Dance Floor by Flogging Molly

Hood by Kneecap

House of Guinness episode 2 songs

Cruel Katie by Lankum

In ár gCroíthe go deo by Fontaines DC

The Rich Man And The Poor Man by The Mary Wallopers

House of Guinness episode 3 songs

Danielle Galligan and Anthony Boyle star in House of Guinness. Netflix

As I Roved Out by The Mary Wallopers

Goodnight World by Lisa O’Neill

Another Round by The Scratch

House of Guinness episode 4 songs

I bhFiacha Linne by Kneecap

Brother Was A Runaway by Adrian Crowley

Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy

House of Guinness episode 5 songs

Brewing Up A Storm by The Stunning

Carraig Aonair by Pebbledash

Choose Life by Shark School

House of Guinness episode 6 songs

Jack Gleeson stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

Come Out Ye Black And Tans by Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones

Meth Lab Zoso Sticker by I Dreamed I Dream

The Congress Reel by Poitin

The Granite Gaze by Lankum

Cheeky Bastard by The Scratch

Boil The Breakfast by The Chieftains

Lawmaker by Yard

Death Kink by Fontaines DC

House of Guinness episode 7 songs

Failte 2025 by IMLE

Phil The Fluter’s Ball by Ruby Murray

Saints And Sinners by The Feelgood McLouds

Old Note by Lisa O’Neill

Amphetamines by Cardinals

Go Head by Rocstrong

It’s Been Ages by Kneecap

House of Guinness episode 8 songs

Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Guinness. Netflix

For Everything by The Murder Capital

The Parting Glass by Robocobra Quartet

All The Boys On The Dole by TPM

Nausea by Gurriers

The Parting Glass by Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds

Lawman by Gilla Band

Starbuster by Fontaines DC

Beer, Beer, Beer by The Clancy Brothers

House of Guinness is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add House of Guinness to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.