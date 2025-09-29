House of Guinness is currently dominating Netflix UK, sitting atop the streamer's chart as subscribers flock to the latest from Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight.

Ad

The historical drama, following the heirs to the Irish brewing empire, has garnered high praise from critics, with its stylish embrace of contemporary music being one topic of discussion.

Although some have found the stark contrast of time periods a distraction, others have delighted at their favourite modern artists being featured, with Irish rock band Fontaines DC and rap group Kneecap among the most prominent.

If you've been as mesmerised by the soundtrack as the stellar performances by the House of Guinness cast, then read on for your complete guide to the songs included in the Netflix hit.

House of Guinness episode 1 songs

Emily Fairn stars in House of Guinness; she is seen here in a black funeral dress standing outside, near a large green hill in the background
Emily Fairn stars in House of Guinness. Netflix
  • Starburster by Fontaines DC
  • Get Your Brits Out by Kneecap
  • Devil’s Dance Floor by Flogging Molly
  • Hood by Kneecap

House of Guinness episode 2 songs

  • Cruel Katie by Lankum
  • In ár gCroíthe go deo by Fontaines DC
  • The Rich Man And The Poor Man by The Mary Wallopers

House of Guinness episode 3 songs

Danielle Galligan and Anthony Boyle star in House of Guinness; they are in character, wearing formal dress at a dinner table, leaning on each other in a fond manner
Danielle Galligan and Anthony Boyle star in House of Guinness. Netflix
  • As I Roved Out by The Mary Wallopers
  • Goodnight World by Lisa O’Neill
  • Another Round by The Scratch

House of Guinness episode 4 songs

  • I bhFiacha Linne by Kneecap
  • Brother Was A Runaway by Adrian Crowley
  • Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy

House of Guinness episode 5 songs

  • Brewing Up A Storm by The Stunning
  • Carraig Aonair by Pebbledash
  • Choose Life by Shark School

House of Guinness episode 6 songs

Jack Gleeson stars in House of Guinness; his character is seen here navigating a busy 1800s street, avoiding people and loose chickens as he rushes around
Jack Gleeson stars in House of Guinness. Netflix
  • Come Out Ye Black And Tans by Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones
  • Meth Lab Zoso Sticker by I Dreamed I Dream
  • The Congress Reel by Poitin
  • The Granite Gaze by Lankum
  • Cheeky Bastard by The Scratch
  • Boil The Breakfast by The Chieftains
  • Lawmaker by Yard
  • Death Kink by Fontaines DC

House of Guinness episode 7 songs

  • Failte 2025 by IMLE
  • Phil The Fluter’s Ball by Ruby Murray
  • Saints And Sinners by The Feelgood McLouds
  • Old Note by Lisa O’Neill
  • Amphetamines by Cardinals
  • Go Head by Rocstrong
  • It’s Been Ages by Kneecap

House of Guinness episode 8 songs

Louis Partridge, Fionn O'Shea and Emily Fairn star in House of Guinness; their characters are sharing a church pew at a funeral service
Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Guinness. Netflix
  • For Everything by The Murder Capital
  • The Parting Glass by Robocobra Quartet
  • All The Boys On The Dole by TPM
  • Nausea by Gurriers
  • The Parting Glass by Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds
  • Lawman by Gilla Band
  • Starbuster by Fontaines DC
  • Beer, Beer, Beer by The Clancy Brothers

House of Guinness is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add House of Guinness to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

David CraigSenior Drama Writer

David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? Discover your next must watch. Get 5 issues for £2.

Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2

Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad