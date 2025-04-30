The news comes as fans prepare for a Peaky Blinders sequel movie, titled The Immoral Man, to hit cinemas, and continue Tommy Shelby’s (Cillian Murphy) story.

Alongside Murphy, there are a handful of new faces joining the gangster saga for its cinematic outing, including Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and Mission: Impossible favourite Rebecca Ferguson, whose roles are yet to be confirmed.

But what about a potential season 7? Here's everything we know so far about the unexpected seventh season of Peaky Blinders.

Will there be a Peaky Blinders season 7?

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6. BBC

A seventh season of Peaky Blinders is reportedly on its way.

Peaky Blinders had been due to end after its sixth season, which came to a close in June 2022 but, in June 2024, it was announced that Tommy Shelby’s story would continue – albeit in the form of a film instead of a seventh season.

Creator Steven Knight had previously confirmed that a seventh season of the drama had originally been planned, but that it was cancelled during the production of season 6.

Appearing on BBC News in early 2021, Steven Knight revealed: "The original intention was to do seven series, but COVID has stolen a year from us, and we felt what would be a great idea is to, almost in place of that seventh series, is to go onto the big screen."

He later told the BBC that the pandemic combined with the death of beloved actress Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the series, resulted in plans for the feature film being accelerated.

“The reason is boringly practical which is that we lost a year due to the pandemic," Knight revealed. "The way these things are scheduled – it’s like turning an oil tanker around.”

He added: "We just felt, also with the loss of Helen [McCrory], that it all seemed to be pointing towards doing what I'm calling ‘the end of the beginning'.

“Let’s end the beginning, then let's do the film. And then let's see where we go in terms of spin-offs."



But now, The Sun has reported that the seventh season is set to go ahead after all.

“The sixth series of Peaky Blinders was supposed to be the last and the movie was meant to be the final farewell for the story,” a source told the publication.

“But show boss Steven Knight couldn’t resist coming back to the story – his most famous creation – and he’s been dropping hints he wanted to return to do more. But the fact that it’s been officially green-lit by the Beeb and wheels are in motion on pre- production will be a huge thrill to fans of the show, which was a huge hit for the BBC.”

While news of season 7 will come as a surprise to most fans, some might remember that Knight previously hinted that the movie will not be the end of the Peaky saga.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on 18th February, he said: "I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of ‘Peaky’ will continue."

He also previously told Deadline: "The film is coming out and that won’t be the end. It won’t be the end. Let me put it that way."

When could a potential Peaky Blinders season 7 be released?

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

The new season will reportedly start filming this summer, and is set to air sometime in 2026, according to The Sun.

Though of course, the Peaky Blinders movie, which is expected to land in late 2025 or early 2026, will need to get an official release date first.



When could a potential Peaky Blinders season 7 be about?

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders season 5. BBC

It’s believed the new TV series will take place in the 1950s, and that there will be a significant time jump from the movie, which is set during the Second World War.

According to The Sun, the series will see the return of Cillian Murphy as a “father figure” to younger gang members – mirroring the part played by his aunt Polly Gray (the late McCrory) in the original show.

This echoes creator Knight’s previous comments, who previously hinted at a new season focusing on a “new generation”.

Speaking to Paris Match about the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie after filming had wrapped, he also hinted at a potential follow-up with a new generation of characters.

“We are going to focus on the new generation in a series that will take place after the Second World War. And then, who knows? Why not a clothing line?” he said (translated by ScreenRant).

Other than that, little is known about the seventh season, and fans will have to stay tuned for more details.

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

