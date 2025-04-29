"The fact that it's been officially green-lit by the Beeb and wheels are in motion on pre-production will be a huge thrill to fans of the show," an insider claimed.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

It was reported earlier this month that creator Knight had indicated that a new run of the drama could be filmed later this year, suggesting it could follow the Shelby family in the 1950s.

Broadcast reported at the time that a seventh season hadn't been greenlit but "discussions are taking place between the BBC, Netflix and producer Banijay UK".

At the time, Netflix and the BBC declined to comment on the report.

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight on the set of the Peaky Blinders film. Netflix

This news comes as fans prepare to flock to cinemas for the Peaky Blinders film, with cast including Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth.

"I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II," Knight told Netflix's Tudum. "The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."

Beyond its aforementioned timeline, not much is known about what exactly will happen in the movie, with Knight previously telling RadioTimes.com: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

As many fans will be aware, Tommy Shelby is alive at the end of Peaky Blinders season 6 and not terminally ill, as he was led to believe, so it is likely a very big comeback is on the cards.

