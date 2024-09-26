No further details have been given on Roth's role in the movie but RadioTimes.com has approached both Netflix and Roth's reps for comment.

Roth is known for his roles in TV series such as Lie To Me and Tin Star, but is best known for film roles in Rob Roy and multiple collaborations with Quentin Tarantino in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight.

Of course, Roth is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having starred in The Incredible Hulk, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

More like this

Tim Roth. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

With some stellar casting announcements already, we'll just have to wait and see how these characters slot into the Birmingham gangster family drama that we all know and love.

After the ending of the hit Steven Knight drama back in 2022, it's safe to say that fans have been waiting patiently for the film and after Murphy's own stellar awards year, the Oppenheimer star is back and ready to take on the iconic role of Tommy once again.

Read more:

On the announcement of the film, Murphy said it was "very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and [director] Tom Harper" and described it as "one for the fans".

Series creator Steven Knight also said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Knight previously confirmed that production on the film would be kicking off this September so we'd expect that some further casting announcements are set to come our way. As of now, it hasn't been announced who – if any – of the original cast could be reprising their roles so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled.

Teasing what's to come in the film, though, Knight said previously: "I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it’s gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it.

"The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we’re ending this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best. Cillian is really up for it. So I can’t wait for it to start shooting."

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.