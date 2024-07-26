Back in June, it was officially confirmed that the movie spin-off to Peaky Blinders had been greenlit by Netflix, with Oscar Award-winning Murphy set to return as gangster Tommy Shelby once more.

Fans will have recently seen Ferguson on the silver screen in Dune: Part Two as Lady Jessica as well as the Apple TV+ drama Silo, which is set to return for season 2.

Rebecca Ferguson. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Steven Knight will be behind the script, with Tom Harper set to direct the film. It isn't clear what the movie will entail, but Knight previously confirmed it will be set during World War II.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," Murphy said of the movie news. "It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Knight also said: "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Director Harper added: "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

