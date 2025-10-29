Disney Plus has released a teaser trailer for A Thousand Blows season 2 – and it teases tense times ahead for Stephen Graham’s Sugar Goodson.

Ad

Inspired by the true tales of a group of characters battling for survival in London's East End during the 1880s, the upcoming series picks up Sugar, Hezekiah Moscow (portrayed by Malachi Kirby) and Mary Carr (Erin Doherty) twelve months after the events of the first season.

And the new trailer shows Sugar addressing the duo, as he says: “You’re probably wondering why I’ve gathered you all here."

He continues: "I understand that some of you wish me dead. And I don’t blame you. We’re in danger and we can’t afford to doubt each other."

Afterwards, Hezekiah tells him: "You fight your way and I'll fight mine".

Watch the teaser for yourself below:

Other scenes from the trailer show Mary striding along a street alongside Alice (Darci Shaw), while she’s back to her old tricks in another as she fires a gun.

Season 2 will see boxer Hezekiah [Kirby] “a shadow of the man he once was", while boxing boss Sugar "is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death,” according to the official synopsis.

"Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr [Doherty] bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond [Darci Shaw], to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown," it continues.

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah in A Thousand Blows season 2. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

"As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever."

Alongside Graham, Kirby and Doherty, other returning cast members for season 2 include James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin and Robert Glenister.

New additions to the cast include Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders), who’s set to play a character called Bull Jeremy, as well as Catherine McCormack (Slow Horses), who’s joined the cast as Sophie Lyons.

A Thousand Blows season 2 will premiere on 9th January 2026 on Disney+.

Season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.