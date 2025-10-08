The images give us fresh looks at all of them in the upcoming second season, while the release date for the new six-part run has also been confirmed for 9th January 2026 on Disney+.

Erin Doherty as Mary in A Thousand Blows season 2. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

The synopsis for season 2 reads: "Inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s.

"One year later, Hezekiah's [Kirby] a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson [Graham] is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death.

Hannah Walters as Eliza, Darci Shaw as Alice and Erin Doherty as Mary in A Thousand Blows season 2. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

"Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr [Doherty] bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond [Darci Shaw], to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown.

"As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever."

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah in A Thousand Blows season 2. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Other returning cast members for season 2 include James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin and Robert Glenister, while newcomers include Peaky Blinders' Ned Dennehy and Slow Horses' Catherine McCormack.

James Nelson Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson in A Thousand Blows season 2. Robert Viglasky/Disney+

In our review of season 1, we called the drama "explosive", and particularly praised the final episodes, which set things up for a stellar second season – so we're certainly excited to see what the new run has in store.

The first season of A Thousand Blows debuted ahead of Graham and Doherty's next collaboration in Adolescence, for which the duo have both won a number of awards, including at the Emmys.

A Thousand Blows season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus now.

