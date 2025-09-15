Meanwhile, The Studio took home four awards, with Seth Rogen saying as he collected his own prize for Lead Actor in a Comedy series that he was "legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me".

The Pitt won in three categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, where it beat out other hits including Severance, Andor and The White Lotus.

Severance went on to win in two categories, while Andor won in one. The White Lotus went home empty-handed.

See the full list of Emmy Awards 2025 winners below.

Emmy Awards 2025 winners: Full list of nominees and categories

Outstanding drama series

Noah Wyle accepting the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for The Pitt. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Adolescence - WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wye, The Pitt - WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen accepting the Emmy award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in The Studio Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - WINNER

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding reality competition programme

Alan Cumming accepting the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award for The Traitors at the Emmys. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - WINNER

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy, Andor - WINNER

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

Joe Sachs, The Pitt R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio - WINNER

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses - WINNER

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence - WINNER

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.