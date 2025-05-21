The anarchic comedy has been praised for feeling painfully believable at a time when the film industry does appear to be in a tough spot, with movie-going still not fully recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic shut cinemas down.

If you enjoyed Armando Iannucci's The Franchise, which also gave viewers a farcical glimpse at the world of cinema, then this could be one for you – particularly now that its future is assured, which unfortunately isn't the case for HBO's rival show.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Studio season 2.

Seth Rogen stars in The Studio. Apple TV+

The Studio has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+, but the streaming platform is yet to confirm precisely when the next episodes could drop.

Given the ambitious scope of the series, which includes recruiting big name talent and filming primarily in long takes on lavish sets and real-world locations, it might take the team a little while to form the next entry in the showbiz saga.

For the time being, we'd estimate an 18-24 month production cycle for the series, which would suggest a launch date for The Studio season 2 somewhere in the window of late 2026 or early 2027. That's just an educated guess for now, though.

Co-creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg said they were "thrilled" to have the opportunity to make more of their zany comedy.

The duo commented: "We're looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season 1 and immediately putting it into season 2, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"And, we're excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added: "Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of The Studio have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode.

"We can't wait to see where [Rogen's character] Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season 2, and hope for his sake that the Kool-Aid movie crushes at the box office."

The Studio season 2 cast speculation

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Seth Rogen and Chase Sui Wonders in The Studio Apple TV+

The Studio season 2 cast has yet to be announced in full, but its likely that stars Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O'Hara and Chase Sui Wonders will reprise their roles.

The cohort play executives of the fictional Continental Studios as they attempt to cobble together a hit blockbuster, but encounter the difficulties and oddities of the modern film industry along the way.

Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston guest stars as the eccentric CEO Griffin Mill, who seems another probable candidate to return for the second chapter.

The series boasts a long list of celebrity cameos, drawing upon the industry contacts of co-creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, so don't be surprised to see more A-list stars appear in the next batch of episodes.

Here's a reminder of the main cast of The Studio:

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick

Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstei

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett

Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra

Dewayne Perkins as Tyler

Thomas Barbusca as PA Doug

Devon Bostick as Miles

Jessica St Clair as Leigh

Rebecca Hall as Sarah

Sugar Lyn Beard as Rebecca Chan-Sanders

Rhea Perlman as Matt's mom

The Studio season 2 plot speculation

There's no plot details for The Studio season 2 just yet, but no doubt the series will continue to skewer Hollywood behaviour as Continental's Matt Remick and his team witness – and cause – more chaos.

Is there a trailer for The Studio season 2?

Not yet, but we'll update this page when any new footage drops.

The Studio is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.