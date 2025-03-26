If you don't quite believe us about how many celebrities will be making an appearance, just read on for the very lengthy guest star list at the bottom of this article.

The synopsis for the new Apple TV+ series reads: "In The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios.

"As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

"With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe.

"As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

But who's who in The Studio? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast at the heart of the new comedy series.

The Studio cast: Full list of characters and actors in Apple TV+ comedy

The main cast list for The Studio is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you've seen the actors previously.

For more on the guest stars, scroll to the bottom of this article.

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick

Catherine O'Hara as Amy

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn

Kathryn Hahn as Maya

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick

Seth Rogen in The Studio. Apple TV+

Who is Matt Remick? Matt is the newly appointed head of Continental Studios and is fiercely passionate about movies, which should mean that this dream job of his – which is incredibly stressful, often contradictory and very high-stakes – is a walk in the park.

Where have I seen Seth Rogen? The actor, comedian and filmmaker is known for a variety of roles and productions over the years, including Knocked Up, Neighbors, Long Shot and The Fabelmans, to name a few. He is known for his voice acting roles in the Kung Fu Panda series, Sausage Party, The Lion King and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Catherine O'Hara as Amy

Catherine O'Hara and Seth Rogen in The Studio. Apple TV+

Who is Amy? Amy is a former studio head, and so has plenty of advice for Matt, serving as a mentor for him in his new job role.

Where have I seen Catherine O'Hara? The actress, comedian and screenwriter is best known for her roles in Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice and its more recent 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Home Alone and For Your Consideration. She has also starred in Pain Hustlers, The Wild Robot and is set to star in The Last of Us season 2.

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein

Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen in The Studio. Apple TV+

Who is Sal Seperstein? Sal is a business associate of Matt's at Continental Studios, but is also a close friend of his.

Where have I seen Ike Barinholtz? Barinholtz is known for his roles in The Mindy Project, Bless the Harts and The Afterparty. In terms of the big screen, Barinholtz has had roles in Neighbors, Suicide Squad and The Oath, the latter of which he also wrote, directed and produced.

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio. Apple TV+

Who is Quinn? Quinn is Matt's assistant at Continental Studios, often there for the most tense of meetings and not afraid to dish out some honesty.

Where have I seen Chase Sui Wonders? Wonders is known for her roles in Bodies Bodies Bodies, HBO Max's Generation, City on Fire and Bupkis.

Kathryn Hahn as Maya

Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders in The Studio. Apple TV+

Who is Maya? Maya is the head of marketing at Continental Studios, often speaking her mind as one of the more outspoken members of the team.

Where have I seen Kathryn Hahn? Hahn is best known for her roles in Crossing Jordan, Agatha All Along, Parks and Recreation and Tiny Beautiful Things. She has also starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bad Moms and Transparent.

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

Bryan Cranston in The Studio. Apple TV+

Who is Griffin Mill? Griffin is the head of Continental Studios and has a certain expectation for the movies that his studio releases.

Where have I seen Bryan Cranston? Cranston is best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, also having starred in Your Honor, Trumbo and Saving Private Ryan.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who are the guest stars in The Studio?

Martin Scorsese in The Studio. Apple TV+

There are plenty of starry additions to The Studio who make more fleeting appearances than others.

The full list of guest stars in The Studio are as follows.

Aaron Sorkin

Adam Scott

Anthony Mackie

Antony Starr

Arthur Keng

Bill Watterson

Bryan Cranston

Charli D’Amelio

Charlize Theron

Chris Gann

Courtney Pauroso

Dan Black

Dave Franco

David Krumholtz

Derek Wilson

Devon Bostick

Dewayne Perkins

Erin Moriarty

Greta Lee

Ice Cube

Jean Smart

Jen Statsky

Jessica Clements

Jessica St Clair

Johnny Knoxville

Josh Hutcherson

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Kit Hoover

Larry Brown

Lil Rel Howery

Lisa Gilroy

Lucia Aniello

Martin Scorsese

Matt Belloni

Nicholas Stoller

Olivia Wilde

Owen Kline

Parker Finn

Paul Dano

Paul W. Downs

Peter Berg

Quinta Brunson

Ramy Youssef

Rebecca Hall

Rhea Perlman

Ron Howard

Sarah Polley

Steve Buscemi

Sugar Lyn Beard

Ted Sarandos

Thomas Barbusca

Trevor Tordjman

Zac Efron

Zack Snyder

Ziwe

Zoë Kravitz

The Studio premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 26th March with its first two episodes, and then episodes will be released weekly — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.