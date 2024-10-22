Daniel Kumar (Himesh Patel) is the first assistant director on the project, who has the unenviable task of keeping Eric (Brühl) from quitting and pandering to the eccentricities of the film's feuding stars.

The Franchise started development while the MCU and DCEU were at their respective peaks, but in an era where both have stumbled to varying extents, it carries a particular timeliness.

So, how can you tune into The Franchise in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch The Franchise in the UK

Discover how the superhero cinematic sausage is made in this hilarious comedy series. HBO

The Franchise is available on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

The series premiered on Monday 21st October 2024, roughly two weeks after its US debut, meaning that viewers on these shores will be slightly behind, and may have to be mindful of spoilers from across the pond.

Episodes will continue to air on Mondays on Sky Comedy – first at 2am, before being repeated at 10pm – while fans can also watch at their own pace via streaming service NOW.

The Franchise cast

The Franchise cast. HBO

The Franchise boasts a stellar cast of recognisable faces, with creatives Armando Iannucci, Sam Mendes and Jon Brown clearly drawing on their strong reputation and considerable contact books.

Himesh Patel and Lolly Adefope lead the cast as first and third assistant directors Daniel and Dag, who are in the midst of a tumultuous shoot for Hollywood blockbuster Tecto: Eye of the Storm.

Daniel Brühl (Becoming Karl Lagerfeld) co-stars as Eric, the film's director, while Aya Cash (The Boys) portrays a producer hired to whip the production into shape.

Richard E Grant (Loki) and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin) also feature as classically-trained actor Peter and wannabe A-lister Adam, who are the unstable stars of Tecto.

Here's The Franchise cast in full:

Himesh Patel as Daniel

Aya Cash as Anita

Jessica Hynes as Steph

Billy Magnussen as Adam

Lolly Adefope as Dag

Darren Goldstein as Pat

Isaac Powell as Bryson

Richard E Grant as Peter

Daniel Brühl as Eric

Justin Edwards as Rufus

Ruaridh Mollica as Jax Cox

Urs Rechn as Horst Sommer

Alex Gaumond as Justin

Katherine Waterston as Quinn Walker

Nick Kroll as TBA

What is The Franchise about?

The Franchise follows the increasingly bizarre events that unfold on the set of a Hollywood superhero film titled Tecto: Eye of the Storm, which is part of a broader Marvel-style cinematic universe.

We meet members of the cast and crew as they battle egotistical personalities, studio demands, location hurdles and sleep deprivation for a project that most of them are convinced will be a total flop.

The Franchise trailer

Check out the trailer for The Franchise below.

The Franchise is available on Sky and NOW.

