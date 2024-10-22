How to watch The Franchise in the UK
Himesh Patel, Lolly Adefope and Billy Magnussen are among the stars in this showbiz satire.
The Franchise has landed! Armando Iannucci's latest satirical comedy, created in collaboration with James Bond's Sam Mendes and Succession's Jon Brown, skewers the madcap world of shared cinematic universes.
Marvel star Daniel Brühl plays an auteur director drafted to bring a small-time superhero to the big screen, but soon finds himself hampered by studio demands – from product placement to character crossovers.
Daniel Kumar (Himesh Patel) is the first assistant director on the project, who has the unenviable task of keeping Eric (Brühl) from quitting and pandering to the eccentricities of the film's feuding stars.
The Franchise started development while the MCU and DCEU were at their respective peaks, but in an era where both have stumbled to varying extents, it carries a particular timeliness.
So, how can you tune into The Franchise in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.
The Franchise is available on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.
The series premiered on Monday 21st October 2024, roughly two weeks after its US debut, meaning that viewers on these shores will be slightly behind, and may have to be mindful of spoilers from across the pond.
Episodes will continue to air on Mondays on Sky Comedy – first at 2am, before being repeated at 10pm – while fans can also watch at their own pace via streaming service NOW.
The Franchise cast
The Franchise boasts a stellar cast of recognisable faces, with creatives Armando Iannucci, Sam Mendes and Jon Brown clearly drawing on their strong reputation and considerable contact books.
Himesh Patel and Lolly Adefope lead the cast as first and third assistant directors Daniel and Dag, who are in the midst of a tumultuous shoot for Hollywood blockbuster Tecto: Eye of the Storm.
Daniel Brühl (Becoming Karl Lagerfeld) co-stars as Eric, the film's director, while Aya Cash (The Boys) portrays a producer hired to whip the production into shape.
Richard E Grant (Loki) and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin) also feature as classically-trained actor Peter and wannabe A-lister Adam, who are the unstable stars of Tecto.
Here's The Franchise cast in full:
- Himesh Patel as Daniel
- Aya Cash as Anita
- Jessica Hynes as Steph
- Billy Magnussen as Adam
- Lolly Adefope as Dag
- Darren Goldstein as Pat
- Isaac Powell as Bryson
- Richard E Grant as Peter
- Daniel Brühl as Eric
- Justin Edwards as Rufus
- Ruaridh Mollica as Jax Cox
- Urs Rechn as Horst Sommer
- Alex Gaumond as Justin
- Katherine Waterston as Quinn Walker
- Nick Kroll as TBA
What is The Franchise about?
The Franchise follows the increasingly bizarre events that unfold on the set of a Hollywood superhero film titled Tecto: Eye of the Storm, which is part of a broader Marvel-style cinematic universe.
We meet members of the cast and crew as they battle egotistical personalities, studio demands, location hurdles and sleep deprivation for a project that most of them are convinced will be a total flop.
The Franchise trailer
Check out the trailer for The Franchise below.
