Ghosts star Lolly Adefope likens The Franchise role to Kitty
The comedy star says they have "so much in common".
Lolly Adefope realised that The Franchise's Dag has "so much in common" with Ghosts favourite Kitty during an interview with RadioTimes.com.
The actor currently stars alongside Himesh Patel (Tenet) and Aya Cash (The Boys) in the comedy series, which takes viewers behind the scenes of a farcical blockbuster shoot where nothing goes according to plan.
Her character, Dag, is third assistant director on fictional superhero flick Tecto: Eye of the Storm, and is never shy about sharing her thoughts on the calamitous production as a new problem emerges.
Adefope said that Dag's unfiltered nature recalls a certain apparitional noblewoman.
"They kind of have a lot in common: they both just say what they think as soon as it comes into their heads," she told RadioTimes.com. "But it’s quite fun being the comic relief, I guess."
Adefope continued: "And being quite unhelpful in her observations of what’s happening, which I’m sort of now seeing that she and Kitty have so much in common. Maybe they’re distant relatives."
But while a comparison can be drawn between Dag and Kitty, The Franchise is a very different show overall – often rejecting sentimentality, whereas Ghosts was known for its heartwarming moments.
"Ghosts has more sincerity and pathos; I don’t know if anyone would cry watching The Franchise, but you never know," said Adefope. "The Franchise Christmas special, maybe people would cry."
Ghosts wrapped up last Christmas with one final festive episode, which bid a tearful farewell to Button House and its residents – both living and deceased. But we couldn't resist asking if Adefope would reprise the role of Kitty if the chance arose.
"If it was the right storyline, yeah definitely," she began. "But I love all of the gang so any opportunity to work with them again I would jump at."
