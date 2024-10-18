Skyfall and Spectre filmmaker Mendes directed the first episode of The Franchise and also executive produced the series alongside Succession's Jon Brown and Veep's Armando Iannucci.

While the 007 franchise has not yet spawned a family of connected spin-offs (no, Road to a Million doesn't count), Bond films remain some of the most ambitious projects in the film industry – so Mendes had a lot to draw from regardless.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"He did talk a lot about his experience on the franchise, because that obviously pertained to this show – which was invaluable, really," explained Patel in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

"The madness that he, for two films, worked his way through to make two very good movies. But there’s a lot [to handle], especially on a franchise like that."

For example, one episode of The Franchise is focused primarily on product placement, with the Bond franchise having no shortage of brand partners, including Aston Martin, Omega Watches and Heineken.

The Franchise. HBO

It seems that's one element of the James Bond experience that helped inform The Franchise, with Patel recalling how Mendes would have to "put a certain can in a certain position in a certain scene" while shooting the films.

With speculation over who will be the next Bond continuing to swirl the internet, we couldn't resist asking whether Patel asked Mendes if he had what it takes to step into the iconic role.

Patel responded: "Me? As James Bond? I didn’t broach that subject, because that would be silly."

His co-star Aya Cash (The Boys) disagreed, adding: "I think this is a great idea… I’m in."

The Franchise premieres on Sky and NOW on Monday 21st October 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.