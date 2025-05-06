She has also appeared in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn and, most recently, The Franchise, Armando Iannucci’s behind-the-scenes satire of superhero movies.

How does it feel to be nominated for a BAFTA?

It’s undeniably amazing recognition, but what is really meaningful for me is that the show I’m nominated for was cancelled in January. The Franchise was such a fun show to make, we all got on so well and became kind of a family, and we didn’t get to make it again. So this, for me, is just a very nice way to finish that story.

Have you changed at all as you’ve become more successful?

I have had success, for sure, but I don’t know if I feel successful. I feel grateful to be an actor who works a lot, to have an element of choice in the things I do, and to feel aligned with the characters I play.

Growing up, what was the first thing you saw on TV that made you feel seen?

Little Miss Jocelyn. Except for her [Jocelyn Jee Esien], there wasn’t much black female character comedy out there. She was definitely a pioneer. It means so much to see people who look like you, doing what you want to do.

But I also had role models who didn’t necessarily look like me. As a teenager, I watched and listened to so much comedy – Catherine Tate, Alan Partridge – because I think that’s how you hone it. Take in as much as possible and work out what you like.

The Franchise is available to stream on Sky and NOW.

