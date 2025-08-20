Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Thorne said: "I think anthology is a big word. I think we would love to work together again and we don't feel we're done with the one-shot.

"So there might be another attempt to do a one-shot show at some point, if we can find the right way of telling that story."

Confirming it would be separate to the story told in Adolescence, he added: "Yeah, we've told the Miller story. I don't think there's any sort of, 'Oh, we could spin off this, or we could spin off that.' I don't think that's what we want to do.

"But we are interested to tell more stories together and we like this system. We've learned a lot as creatives about that system and we want to do more with it if we can."

Singing the praises of director of photography Matt Lewis, he added: "Matt Lewis is a brilliant, brilliant cinematographer who's developed a whole new vocabulary for how you use a camera, and we want to keep developing that with [Philip Barantini, director] and with [Steven Graham] and with everyone else involved - with Warp and with Netflix."

More imminently, however, Thorne is working on the TV Access Project, which he set up with disabled creatives Genevieve Barr, Katie Player and Holly Lubran to improve access for deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent talent across the TV industry.

After its launch in 2022, TAP has brought about tangible changes in the industry, with Thorne saying: "The really exciting thing from my perspective is that you're seeing writers being empowered to tell stories, like Billy Majors's Reunion...

"We're seeing disabled writers being given the microphone, and we're seeing disabled talent being given the microphone, and it's all part the same movement and it's brilliant."

