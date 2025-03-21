The latest instalment of Apple TV+'s sci-fi hit culminated in Innie Mark (Adam Scott) aiding in Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) escape - but the final scenes showed him making a decision that will have huge consequences.

As with season 1, season 2 has left the door open for more, and we still have plenty of unanswered questions. What happens to Mark, Helly (Britt Lower) and Gemma now? Will we see Irving (John Turturro) again? Will Lumon be taken down? What's happened to Miss Huang (Sarah Bock) and will she ever get to play her theremin again?!

So, as that wait begins, here's everything we know so far about a potential Severance season 3.

Will there be a Severance season 3 on Apple TV+?

Severance season 3 has not yet been officially renewed for season 3 - however, it does seem likely that it will be renewed in future considering its ongoing success, and there have been clues that an announcement may be on the horizon.

The creative forces behind the show have made it clear that they're keen to continue the story. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Ben Stiller confirmed there is a writers' room in place for season 3.

He added that he hopes to not keep fans waiting for another three years, following the long break between seasons 1 and 2.

Tramell Tillman as Mr Milchick and Sarah Bock as Miss Huang in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Creator Dan Erickson, meanwhile, previously told Radio Times of the show's future: "We’ve had the story pretty mapped out since we started. But we don’t want to say how many seasons; it needs to be tight and concise but have room to breathe."

While Apple TV+ hasn't made that season 3 announcement yet, the powers that be have previously praised Severance.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+, said: "We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan [Erickson] at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon.

"The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds.”

When could a potential Severance season 3 be released?

If we do get a Severance season 3, we're expecting another long wait - in fact, it might not be until 2027.

The good news is that Stiller and Erickson are eager for the gap between season 2 and season 3 to be shorter than the three-year wait between seasons 1 and 2.

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

However, it will still be a good way away. As Stiller has confirmed, a writers' room is in place, but scripts need to be finalised, and then the production process can begin.

We'll update this page with any news on when a potential season 3 could be released.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Severance season 3?

We'd expect the main cast of Severance to return in a potential season 3, including:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey/Gemma Scout

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

One cast member we wouldn't expect to see back is, of course, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond, following the character's bloody death in the season 2 finale.

While that was the only actual death in the season, the fates of other characters were left up in the air, including Irving and Burt (Christopher Walken) following them both being fired from Lumon.

However, it doesn't feel as though their stories are finished, so we wouldn't be surprised if we saw them back.

What would the plot of a Severance season 3 consist of?

The plot of a potential Severance season 3 remains to be seen, but we'd expect it to pick up directly after that cliffhanger, which saw Innie Mark lock Gemma out of Lumon and run back inside with Helly.

Lachman, who plays Gemma, said she hasn't had conversations about season 3 just yet but, as a fan of the show herself, there are some questions she'd like answers to.

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey in Severance. Apple TV+

She told RadioTimes.com: "It was almost two years ago that I heard about the rooms with the airplane and the turbulence, and then the dentist.

"But as soon as they start talking about that, I was like, 'OK, yeah, maybe [Lumon] are trying to build a commercial device so that people don't have to go through things that are unpleasant...'

"So in terms of Gemma and why they picked her, it feels like, based on watching as a fan, that they've been monitoring her for some time, and they're very connected.

"And it feels like there's something with the blood - that there's something to do with that. I mean, they're in the fertility clinic. Maybe this whole place is run by Lumon - they have their finger in every pie.

"So, why pick her? I'm not sure. As a fan reading it, I'm like, maybe something did happen in the car, like she did have a car accident, maybe. [Mark] says 'I identified her body'.

"There's so much mystery around how she even got there in the first place and so many different possibilities. So if we get a chance to, I'm excited to see whether they go with it."

Is there a trailer for a potential Severance season 3?

Not yet! In the meantime, why not revisit the trailer for season 2?

Severance season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

