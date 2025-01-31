Episode 3 saw Mark's Outie attempting to burn the message "Who is alive?" into his retinas to gain information from his Innie, who ended season 1 with the cry of "She's alive!" (of course, referring to his wife Gemma, who he knows as Ms Casey).

But before he could cause too much damage to his eyesight, Mark is confronted by none other than Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge), a former Lumon scientist who claimed she implanted his chip into his brain, and who helped Mark's friend Petey with the reintegration procedure (re-combining his Innie and his Outie) before he died.

Reghabi insists on Mark letting her into his car and informs Mark that his wife was alive inside Lumon the last time she saw her.

Karen Aldridge as Reghabi in Severance. Apple TV+

She says she wants to help him, and adds there's only one way to get information in and out of Lumon - reintegration.

She assures him she's better at it now and can "sew together" a version of Mark that can love his wife and also be with her.

Mark quickly agrees, and Reghabi hooks him up to a machine at his house. As the procedure begins, Reghabi asks Mark questions, his Innie and Outie appear to start combining as they each answer questions, and Mark thinks back to his first day at Lumon, recalling Petey asking him: "Who are you?"

Reghabi's return is not only a big surprise for fans (Karen Aldridge wasn't previously announced as part of the season 2 cast), it also spells trouble for Lumon in a big way.

While many people might have a motive to take down Lumon, as far as we know Reghabi is the only person with a solid plan and the know-how to actually do it.

Of course, reintegration didn't exactly work when it came to Petey, but according to her, she's better at it now - so could she and Mark be the key to Lumon's downfall?

After episode 3, plenty of mysteries still remain, though. Where is Ms Casey/Gemma? What's Cold Harbor? And is something menacing going on with Helly? Only time will tell.

Severance season 2 is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now.

