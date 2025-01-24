That came after we saw the MDR Innies return to Lumon in episode 1 – or did we?

The first episodes have seen Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and co grappling with the aftermath of the Innies' revelatory and incredibly dramatic adventure into the outside world at the end of season 1.

But a few moments in episode 1 and episode 2 have led fans to believe something strange might be going on with Helly (played by Britt Lower). Here's everything we know so far.

Has Helly's Outie infiltrated the severed floor in Severance season 2?

As we know, Helly's Outie is Helena Eagan, daughter of current company boss Jamie Eagan and descendant of Lumon founder Kier Eagan.

At the end of season 1, Innie Helly discovered this – although she hasn't disclosed this to the rest of the MDR team just yet.

Some fans think that, while the rest of the Lumon Innies returned to work, Helly's Outie (AKA Helena) has infiltrated the severed floor.

While this wouldn't really be possible for any of the others, Helena clearly has power that the other Lumon employees don't.

Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

One crucial clue is that, of course, Helly lies to her colleagues about what she saw in the outside world – something that Irving (John Turturro) is immediately suspicious of. She says she saw a gardener (working at night), and that she told him everything about Lumon, apologising to her colleagues that she didn't do more.

As we know, Helly in fact got on stage as Helena Eagan and exposed Lumon's true nature to a crowd of important people.

So, why is she lying? It could be that she's embarrassed of her Outie's true identity, considering Helena stands for everything that Helly has been fighting against. Or could it be something more sinister – that Helena actually came back to work as Helly?

When she sees Mark for the first time again, Helly awkwardly hesitates before hugging him. She also doesn't seem surprised by the fact that so much time has passed (five months!) within Lumon since they were last there.

These could also be explained away, though – maybe Helly is just adjusting to life back in Lumon and is overwhelmed straight away when she steps out of the elevator.

Another clue is that Helly also appears to struggle turning her computer on when she returns to work. If she's there every day, surely Innie Helly could turn that computer on in her sleep.

Helly also seems very concerned by the security camera being missing, and she generally seems quite distant when Mark's talking to her – but that could also be explained away by her feeling awkward about Mark talking about his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) considering their romantic past.

In episode 2, Helena is seen watching back moments from the severed floor, most prominently the kiss between her Innie, Helly, and Mark. Could she be studying up on moments of Helly's Innie life so she's not detected?

At the end of the episode, when it's suggested that Helly R needs to return to work so Mark can complete the Cold Harbor project, Helena has quite a strange reaction, seeming pained about this.

Is that because she knows she'll need to step foot on the severed floor? Or is it just that she's nervous of what her Innie is capable of?

Why would Helena Eagan infiltrate the severed floor?

Assuming this theory is correct, what would be the point in Helena Eagan infiltrating the severed floor?

One key theory is that Lumon has sent her there to spy on the other Innies and to report back on whether they're planning further revolts against the company – which would explain her concern about the security camera.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower as Mark S and Helly R in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Another similar theory is that Helena is scared of her Innie, considering what she pulled off at the end of season 1, and doesn't want her Innie communicating with the rest of the MDR team – and perhaps she doesn't want to arouse their suspicion by having Helly being absent, leading to her taking Helly's place.

Maybe, for some reason, Helena and Lumon want to discourage Mark from finding his wife (perhaps because she could reveal secrets about the company) – and, from what we know of Innie Helly, she wouldn't want to hold him back from finding Gemma.

Of course, this is all theory-based and nothing is confirmed – but fans will be keeping a very close eye on Helly throughout the episodes!

Severance season 2 is released weekly on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.