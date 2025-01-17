The first episode of season 2 follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott) as his Innie returns to Lumon Industries following a revelatory trip outside – in which he discovered that his wife, Gemma (also known to his Innie as Wellness Counsellor Ms Casey) is actually alive.

When he returns, he's faced with a new MDR team, with Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) nowhere to be seen.

The new episode also features a bizarre retelling of season 1's events in a claymation video – featuring a surprise A-list star.

At the end of the episode, though, we're given a glimpse of the project Mark is working on – titled Cold Harbor.

Severance has never revealed what the Innies are actually working on at Lumon, beyond sorting mysterious numbers into groups.

But is Cold Harbor our first solid clue and could it finally be revealed this season? Here are our theories so far.

What is Cold Harbor in Severance season 2? All the theories

Cold Harbor is a project that Mark S is working on at Lumon Industries, which appears to have something to do with his wife Gemma (AKA Ms Casey).

Shots at the end of season 2 episode 1 show that the project is "68% complete", with Mark sorting numbers into five different folders, each with different completion percentages.

Suddenly, the face of Mark's wife appears on-screen alongside all the information (various different numbers) about Cold Harbor, suggesting that she's got something to do with it.

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey in Severance.

Even the employees at Lumon don't know what they're working on, only being told that they must sort numbers that evoke an emotional reaction into folders. They're given quotas and have to finish number files before they expire.

Interestingly enough, Cold Harbor was previously used as a code name for Severance during filming and casting calls.

The tempers

One previous popular theory is that the numbers represent the "tempers", which are part of a philosophy put forward by Lumon founder Kier Eagan (Mark discovers this when he visits the Perpetuity Wing in season 1 episode 3 and has it explained by a wax figurine of Eagan, which is referenced again in season 2 episode 1).

According to Eagan, the ratio of the four different tempers, Woe, Frolic, Dread, Malice make up a person's character.

If you look closely at the bottom of Mark's screen during the end of season 2 episode 1, there are four different progress bars, with the initials WO, DR, FC, and MA.

John Turturro and Zach Cherry in Severance season 2.

The initials on the progress bars line up so well with the tempers that it surely can't be a coincidence. But that still doesn't answer what exactly the work is.

Gemma/Ms Casey's face appearing is potentially our biggest clue to date. Are Lumon employees like her being tested on? Are the MDR team somehow able to control a person's tempers by through the number sorting?

Resurrecting Kier Eagan

One other big theory is that all of this is leading to the resurrection of the Lumon founder Kier Eagan.

Throughout season 1, Kier is portrayed as a god-like figure and Lumon as somewhat of a cult, so it wouldn't be outside of the realms of possibility.

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and John Turturro in Severance.

Another part of the show that we don't have answers for just yet is the goats. What are they for?! One theory is that the goats are being experimented on to find new ways of potentially resurrecting Kier.

Maybe the answer to resurrecting Kier lies in the numbers being refined at MDR, with his DNA being encoded.

Why does Ms Casey appear on the Cold Harbor file?

At the end of season 2 episode 1, Ms Casey/Gemma's face appears on the Cold Harbor file. The reasons for this have not been confirmed yet but, again, there are some theories.

Could Ms Casey be spying on Mark somehow through his computer? Ms Casey seems to have a completely different personality to Mark's wife Gemma, so perhaps her Innie persona could have been completely indoctrinated by Lumon, turning her against him.

Dichen Lachman.

Or maybe Mark is experimenting on Ms Casey somehow in his work, without being aware.

As mentioned above, perhaps the numbers do correlate to the tempers and Mark is somehow playing with these, impacting Ms Casey's personality and temperament.

Perhaps there's something else interesting about Ms Casey to Lumon that's yet to be revealed – but it definitely seems like there's more to her story.

What the creators have said

Creators Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson have previously been asked about what the work is at Lumon.

Erickson told Moviemaker.com: "We do have an answer in mind for it.

"It’s something that we sort of tried to weave into what’s already there in the show… the themes and stuff that are being explored from the very first episode. How do you take that and expand it to a macro level where it feels like the show is all about one thing?”

He added: "I don’t think people are going to be talking about the big twist of what the company was doing. You can make it important and resonant, but I don’t think it’s the main thing."

Severance season 2 is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now.

