In episode 2, Mark's sister Devon (Jen Tullock) starts to seriously consider the prospect that Mark's Innie's cry of: "She's alive!" was about Gemma – but Outie Mark can't face this idea and lashes out at her.

He confirms that he identified Gemma's body following her death, seemingly confirming that the Gemma he knew is in fact dead. So how on Earth can she/Ms Casey be alive inside Lumon's walls?

Lumon's work has always been kept a mystery to fans, but we now know it hinges on a project that Mark S (Adam Scott) is completing, called Cold Harbor (which Helena Eagan, Helly's Outie, seems to know all about).

We also suspect it has something to do with Ms Casey/Gemma (Dichen Lachman), after her face popped up alongside the file in episode 1.

Jen Tullock as Devon in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

One major fan theory has been that Lumon's work deals in cloning, with this comment from Mark making that all the more likely.

Surely, if Mark identified Gemma's body, it has to be a clone of hers alive in Lumon?

Other options are just as, if not more sinister. Could Lumon somehow have resurrected Gemma to turn her into Ms Casey?

Other theories have suggested that Lumon is attempting to resurrect its founder Kier Eagan – could Gemma/Ms Casey be an experiment, or a guinea pig in this?

Severance. Apple TV+

Another theory is that Lumon has somehow planted a memory of identifying Gemma into Mark's head. After all, he does have a Lumon chip in his brain as a result of the severance process.

Could Lumon be using this chip for even more nefarious purposes than we previously thought?

That's all assuming that Gemma/Ms Casey is actually alive inside Lumon. Could she even be a hologram, or an artificial intelligence using Gemma/Ms Casey's likeness?

We still don't know what Lumon wants with Gemma/Ms Casey, but here's hoping we get some answers this season!

Severance season 2 is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now.

