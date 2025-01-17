Severance season 2 release schedule: When is episode 2 on Apple TV+?
When will we learn more about the mysterious goings-on at Lumon?
We may only be in January, but already one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year is here. After a three year break, Severance is finally back for its second season, with more mind-bending drama in store.
Mark, Helly, Dylan and Irving will have to deal with the consequences of their actions at the end of season 1 in the new episodes, but Adam Scott has teased that the characters have developed substantially since we met them at the start of the show.
He told RadioTimes.com: "You could say that they're kind of like children in the first season, and we've said in the second season, it's like they're turning into adolescents, or they're starting to just test the bounds of their world and develop emotional connections with each other."
But for those who have already got through the first episode, when will the next one become available on Apple TV+? And what's the schedule for the rest of the season?
Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Severance season 2.
When is Severance season 2 episode 2 released on Apple TV+?
While the first season of Severance saw the first two episodes released at once, season 2 has moved straight to a weekly release from the offset.
Episode 1 was released on Friday 17th January, meaning episode 2 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 24th January.
Severance season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
Now that the first episode of Severance season 2 has been released, here is a full schedule of when the rest of the instalments will arrive on Apple TV+:
- Episode 1 – Friday 17th January 2025 (out now)
- Episode 2 – Friday 24th January 2025
- Episode 3 – Friday 31st January 2025
- Episode 4 – Friday 7th February 2025
- Episode 5 – Friday 14th February 2025
- Episode 6 – Friday 21st February 2025
- Episode 7 – Friday 28th February 2025
- Episode 8 – Friday 7th March 2025
- Episode 9 – Friday 14th March 2025
- Episode 10 – Friday 21st March 2025
What time do new episodes of Severance season 2 come out?
For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:
- 5am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)
- 12am ET (Eastern Time)
- 9pm PT (Pacific Time)
- 11pm CT (Central Time)
What will happen in Severance season 2?
Severance season 2 will pick up five months after season 1 left off. That season ended with Mark's innie discovering that his outie's wife is still alive and is in fact Ms Casey. Meanwhile, Helly managed to tell the world that severance is not all it seems, and the innies are being subjugated and tormented.
In the season's opening sequence, which was released towards the end of 2024, it was also revealed that Mark's original team at Lumon has been replaced.
The official synopsis for the new season says that it see "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe".
