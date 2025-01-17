He told RadioTimes.com: "You could say that they're kind of like children in the first season, and we've said in the second season, it's like they're turning into adolescents, or they're starting to just test the bounds of their world and develop emotional connections with each other."

But for those who have already got through the first episode, when will the next one become available on Apple TV+? And what's the schedule for the rest of the season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Severance season 2.

When is Severance season 2 episode 2 released on Apple TV+?

Britt Lower, Adam Scott, John Turturro and Zach Cherry in Severance season 2. Apple

While the first season of Severance saw the first two episodes released at once, season 2 has moved straight to a weekly release from the offset.

Episode 1 was released on Friday 17th January, meaning episode 2 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 24th January.

Severance season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick in Severance season 2. Apple

Now that the first episode of Severance season 2 has been released, here is a full schedule of when the rest of the instalments will arrive on Apple TV+:

Episode 1 – Friday 17th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 2 – Friday 24th January 2025

Episode 3 – Friday 31st January 2025

Episode 4 – Friday 7th February 2025

Episode 5 – Friday 14th February 2025

Episode 6 – Friday 21st February 2025

Episode 7 – Friday 28th February 2025

Episode 8 – Friday 7th March 2025

Episode 9 – Friday 14th March 2025

Episode 10 – Friday 21st March 2025

What time do new episodes of Severance season 2 come out?

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

5am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

12am ET (Eastern Time)

9pm PT (Pacific Time)

11pm CT (Central Time)

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What will happen in Severance season 2?

Gwendoline Christie in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Severance season 2 will pick up five months after season 1 left off. That season ended with Mark's innie discovering that his outie's wife is still alive and is in fact Ms Casey. Meanwhile, Helly managed to tell the world that severance is not all it seems, and the innies are being subjugated and tormented.

In the season's opening sequence, which was released towards the end of 2024, it was also revealed that Mark's original team at Lumon has been replaced.

The official synopsis for the new season says that it see "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe".

Severance season 2 will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th January. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.