It was revealed that she has numerous Innies, who emerge as she forced to enter different testing rooms, all containing a different uncomfortable, painful, or traumatic scenario.

Presumably, the corporation is testing to see if she remembers anything from these rooms when she leaves, perhaps in an attempt to develop a process to eliminate pain from people's lives (and, instead, force Innies to experience it instead).

Dichen Lachman stars in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her own personal theories following that episode, Lachman, who plays Gemma, is still unclear about one part of the story - why Lumon picked Gemma to test on and how she got there in the first place.

"I definitely want to dive into more fan theories about how she got there, because that, to me, that's the puzzle that really puzzles me," Lachman said.

"And I'm like, maybe it's like in Romeo and Juliet and [Mark] identified her body, but she had a potion that just made her seem completely dead, because obviously [Lumon] started making salves and balms, right?

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey in Severance. Apple TV+

"So they're obviously in every single space of technology and medicine and stuff like that. So I'd like to see more fan theories about that. Maybe I'll have to poke around with Dan [Erickson, creator] and ask him!"

Lachman has insisted she doesn't know any more than the fans at this point - but, considering she first read the scripts two years ago, she's had a lot of time to ruminate and come up with her own theories!

She added: "It was almost two years ago that I heard about the rooms with the airplane and the turbulence, and then the dentist.

"But as soon as they start talking about that, I was like, 'OK, yeah, maybe [Lumon] are trying to build a commercial device so that people don't have to go through things that are unpleasant...'

Dichen Lachman as Gemma in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

"So in terms of Gemma and why they picked her, it feels like, based on watching as a fan, that they've been monitoring her for some time, and they're very connected.

"And it feels like there's something with the blood - that there's something to do with that. I mean, they're in the fertility clinic. Maybe this whole place is run by Lumon - they have their finger in every pie.

"So, why pick her? I'm not sure. As a fan reading it, I'm like, maybe something did happen in the car, like she did have a car accident, maybe. [Mark] says 'I identified her body'.

"There's so much mystery around how she even got there in the first place and so many different possibilities. So if we get a chance to, I'm excited to see whether they go with it."

New episodes of Severance season 2 are released weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now.

