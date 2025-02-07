Since episode 1, fans have been convinced that the Helly that returned to Lumon following her adventure to the outside world, AKA the "Overtime Contingency", is not actually Innie Helly, but rather Helena Eagan, Helly's Outie who is the daughter of Lumon boss Jaime Eagan and a descendant of Kier Eagan.

During the retreat in episode 4, Irving (John Turturro) once again asks Helly about what she saw during the OTC, clearly convinced that she's lying. He encourages her to tell the truth but she doesn't change her stance.

When Irving provokes Helly further around the campfire, she cruelly tells the group: "We all know Irving's upset because he can't ever see Burt again. He's really lonely."

Britt Lower as Helly and John Turturro as Irving in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

In the final scenes of the show, Irving takes his chance and drags Helly to a river, plunging her head underwater and forcing her to admit the truth - that she's Helena, not Helly.

Reasoning that Helly was never cruel, Irving also forces Milchick to bring Innie Helly back, which he does.

Milchick then fires Irving, telling him it will be as if he never existed, and Irving takes one last look at his friends before departing.

This revelation has horrifying implications - not least the fact that Helena had sex with Mark during the retreat while under the pretence that she was Helly.

It also confirms that Helena has been present for and privy to all the conversations that the Innies have had on the Severed floor of Lumon - and shows just how difficult it is to tell an Innie from an Outie.

Scott previously teased to RadioTimes.com just how complicated the dynamic between Innies and Outies will become this season, saying: "You could say that they're kind of like children in the first season, and we've said in the second season, it's like they're turning into adolescents, or they're starting to just test the bounds of their world and develop emotional connections with each other.

"Those two aspects, Mark's Outie and Mark's Innie, are really at odds with each other in season 2."

So, now Innie Helly's back, what will the future hold?

