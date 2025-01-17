Things are getting even more surreal in season 2, and that kicks off with the new additions to the cast of characters, including Miss Huang, an actual child who's been employed by Lumon.

Her appearance also baffles the new Macrodata Refinement team, including Adam Scott's Mark Scout, but she doesn't give much explanation as to her age.

So, who is Miss Huang, who plays her and is there more than meets the eye when it comes to this mysterious new character? Here's everything we know so far.

Who is Miss Huang in Severance season 2?

Miss Huang is a child employed at Lumon as Mr Milchick's new deputy on the severed floor. She takes over from him as the supervisor, after he was promoted to replace Harmony Cobel as head of the severed floor.

In a video for Apple TV+, actress Bock says Miss Huang "does whatever Milchick tells her to do, whether she wants to or not".

She adds: "The way she's been taught, she's very opinionated and strong-willed."

It's very possible that there's more than meets the eye with Miss Huang. From what we know about her so far, she appears to be loyal to Milchick – but in episode 1, she starts to play a game behind his back, proving she's not opposed to keeping secrets from him.

Miss Huang is introduced in Severance season 2 episode 1, and with the Lumon employees immediately being confused about why a child is being employed.

Later on in the episode, she guides the new Macrodata Refinement team in a ball game, where they have to give an interesting fact about themselves. When asked by Mark W (Bob Balaban) why she's a child, she responds: "Because of when I was born."

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

She also reveals that, previous to her role at Lumon, she was a crossing guard. Things then become tense between her and Mark S, as she reminds him of her role as a supervisor. When Mark tries to get a message to the board, she attempts to stop him and informs Milchick.

At her desk later on, Miss Huang appears to be sorting circles into different columns on her computer. When she's sure Milchick's gone, she retrieves what seems to be a toy from her desk drawer, using buttons to land rubber rings onto a diver's hands.

Who plays Miss Huang in Severance season 2?

Miss Huang is played by actress Sarah Bock, who is 18 years old.

Bock previously appeared as Mia in the film Bruiser. She's also lent her voice to various Pinkfong films.

Severance season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing weekly. Season 1 is available now.

