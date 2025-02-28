The new episode of the hit Apple TV+ thriller shows us the past and present of Gemma's life - and follows her as she's kept captive by doctors at Lumon.

But who are these doctors and who plays them? Read on for everything we know so far.

Who are the doctors in Severance season 2 episode 7?

In Severance season 2 episode 7, Gemma is met with two doctors, one named Cecily (Sandra Bernhard) and one named Dr Mauer (Robby Benson).

Cecily asks Gemma various questions, including if she’s eaten, if she's done her reading and her calisthenics, and a seemingly random question - "If you were caught in a mudslide, would you be more afraid of suffocating or drowning?" Gemma answers drowning.

She seems stern and cold towards Gemma.

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey in Severance. Apple TV+

Dr Mauer, meanwhile, appears to have an unhealthy obsession with Gemma. His appearance was teased earlier in the season, when we saw a man pushing a trolley and whistling.

He's the person who appears in the different scenarios in each of the rooms, playing different roles in Gemma's life, including a dentist and her husband in the Christmas scenario.

Sandra Bernhard. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

He's also seen in a brief moment at the IVF clinic, staring at Gemma during her visit with Mark.

Their wider roles at Lumon are yet to be revealed.

Who plays Cecily and Dr Mauer in Severance season 2 episode 7?

Dr Mauer and Cecily are played by Robby Benson and Sandra Bernhard.

Benson is known for many roles, but perhaps most notably for voicing the Beast in Disney's animated film Beauty and the Beast.

Before that, he had appeared in coming-of-age films including 1972's Jory, 1973's Jeremy, and as Billy Joe McAllister in Ode to Billy Joe in 1976.

Robby Benson.

He's also a musician and director, directing six episodes of Friends.

Bernhard, meanwhile, is known for her stand-up comedy as well as her acting roles. She played Nancy Bartlett Thomas in the sitcom Roseanne and nurse Judy Kubrak in FX's Pose.

