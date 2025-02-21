We first saw Fields in season 1, when Irving (played by John Turturro) realised his beau's Outie was actually married to another man, and now that story has taken an even more awkward turn.

Season 2 episode 6 saw an uncomfortable dinner between the three, as Burt and Fields made digs at each other and Fields attempted to find out more about the relationship between Burt and Irving's Innies at Lumon.

So, here's everything we know so far about Fields and the actor who plays him following a recast.

Who is Fields in Severance?

Fields is Burt's husband in Severance season 2.

During the dinner scenes, we get a sense that Burt and Fields's relationship is less than perfect, with Fields making digs at and undermining his husband. Meanwhile, Burt tries – and fails – to stop Fields from drinking.

Irving clearly feels uncomfortable, but things come to a head when Fields outright asks if Burt and Irving were ever intimate at Lumon and says he has a right to know. Burt sees Irving out of the house and apologises for his husband's behaviour.

We also discover a bit more about Burt in the dinner scenes, as he explains it was his religion that brought him to Lumon.

He says that, while he knows he won't be going to heaven due to unspecified debauchery in his past, he hoped his Lumon Innie would be able to join Fields in heaven.

Christopher Walken in Severance. Apple TV+

Who plays Fields in Severance season 2?

Fields is now played by John Noble in season 2 after the character was recast. Interestingly, actor Arthur Brooks played Fields in season 1 – although many viewers at the time mistook him for Noble.

The reason for the recast hasn't been confirmed, although it's clear that Fields has been given more prominence in season 2 than in season 1.

John Noble. Wendy Redfern/Redferns

Noble will be recognisable to fans for a variety of roles, including Denethor in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Walter Bishop in Fringe, Henry Parrish in Sleepy Hollow, and Morland Holmes in Elementary.

He's also appeared in Legends of Tomorrow, The Boys, The Resident, and Hunters.

His voice may also be particularly familiar, thanks to his work voicing characters like the Dragon Spirit in the 2010 Avatar: The Last Airbender film, the Diviner in Star Trek: Prodigy, and Odin in Twilight of the Gods.

