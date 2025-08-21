Speaking on a panel at Edinburgh TV Festival, Thorne was asked if he had considered dedicating one of the four episodes to showing the impact on Katie's family.

He responded: "Yes, actually we all talked about it quite a lot and we all realised that that would change what it was."

Thorne said that the aim of the show was to tell a story from a certain point of view but "you risk diluting the bit we've got".

However, he added: "What I wish we had done, in retrospect, is spent slightly longer with Jade if I could write it again."

Fatima Bojang as Jade in Adolescence. Netflix

Fatima Bojang plays Katie's distraught best friend, Jade, who is seen struggling to come to terms with what's happened as she returns to school.

Thorne also recently opened up about the prospect of the series continuing in some way.

He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I think anthology is a big word. I think we would love to work together again and we don't feel we're done with the one-shot.

"So there might be another attempt to do a one-shot show at some point, if we can find the right way of telling that story."

Confirming it would be separate to the story told in Adolescence, he added: "Yeah, we've told the Miller story. I don't think there's any sort of, 'Oh, we could spin off this, or we could spin off that.' I don't think that's what we want to do.

"But we are interested to tell more stories together and we like this system. We've learned a lot as creatives about that system and we want to do more with it if we can."

