Knight was speaking in an interview with Broadcast, where he also revealed the reason for returning to the series was simple: "We felt there was an appetite for more."

"I tend to do things according to if I want to do them," Knight explained. "In parallel with what’s been happening with Peaky, I’ve been developing this studio in Birmingham and we’ve got there now.

"So we’ll be able to shoot this next generation here, [partly] thanks to the BBC, which is investing in this region in a way that really makes things like this possible."

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight on the set of the Peaky Blinders film. Netflix

We don't yet know much about the new iteration of the show, with the synopsis simply revealing it will be set in Birmingham in 1953, with a "better future" being built "out of concrete and steel" following the bombing in the Second World War.

"In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions," the synopsis reveals. "This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

We know that Tommy Shelby star Cillian Murphy will be returning as an executive producer, but not whether he himself will feature in the cast, which has not yet been announced.

Thankfully, fans do know Murphy will be playing the iconic character at least once more, as he stars in the upcoming movie which is set during World War Two.

That film will also star newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo, as well as returning actors Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck and Packy Lee. However, whether any of them will continue the story on to the new seasons remains to be seen.

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The Peaky Blinders movie will stream on Netflix.

