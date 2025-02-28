It becomes clear that he's first in line to replace them when they enact a plan to live a quieter life in their later years, which infuriates their son, Jamie (Jack McMullen), who feels that the crime empire is his birthright.

Expect scheming, deception and death as both men make moves to secure their own future and that of the family, with it being anyone's guess who will come out on top – or make it through the series alive.

If you're excited for this bold new drama from BBC One, read on for everything we know so far about This City Is Ours.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford and Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford in This City Is Ours. BBC

This City Is Ours does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, but the series will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer in spring 2025.

The first season consists of eight episodes in total, directed by The Sixth Commandment's Saul Dibb and written by The Last Kingdom's Stephen Butchard.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This City Is Ours cast: Who stars in the new drama?

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan and Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan in This City Is Ours. BBC

This City Is Ours stars James Nelson Joyce (A Thousand Blows, The Gold) in the lead role of Michael Kavanagh; a close friend and associate of powerful crime boss Ronnie Phelan (played by Sean Bean).

Other members of the Phelan family include Julie Graham (Shetland) as Ronnie's wife and co-leader Elaine, Hijack actor Jack McMullen as their son, Jamie, and Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) as niece Rachel Duffy.

Meanwhile, Hannah Onslow (This Is Going to Hurt) plays Michael's longtime girlfriend, Diana, for whom he is considering leaving behind his life of crime and making a fresh start.

The supporting cast of This City Is Ours also includes Kevin Harvey (Treason), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Mike Noble (Shardlake), Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes), Darci Shaw (A Thousand Blows) and Stephen Walters (Slow Horses).

This City Is Ours plot: What is it about?

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan in This City Is Ours. BBC

This City Is Ours explores a power struggle within a Liverpool crime family, which occurs when its patriarch Ronnie Phelan begins to consider retirement.

His son, Jamie, considers himself to be the natural heir to the empire, but is frustrated to see that non-family member Michael has instead become his father's right-hand man and likely successor.

The perceived slight prompts him to take a bold action that could allow him to seize control of the Phelan family operation, or perhaps bring everything crashing down.

Meanwhile, Michael himself is aware of his high status in the gang, but finds himself questioning how long he wants to stay in his illegal line of work, given that he's looking to take his relationship with girlfriend Diana to the next level.

This City Is Ours will take us inside the personal lives of the Phelan family members, revealing their secrets and machinations, but also the bonds that tie them together.

Is there a This City Is Ours trailer?

Not yet, but we'll update this page when any new footage drops.

This City is Ours is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.