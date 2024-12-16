It was published back in September 2023 and follows private investigators Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, who become entangled in a religious cult masquerading as a force for good.

Running alongside that is the relationship between the two leads, who are both head over heels for one another, but miscommunication and bad timing have scuppered any chance of them getting together so far.

Will they go for it in a potential season 7?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Strike returning for season 7: The Running Grave?

The BBC has yet to announce if another season of Strike is on its way.

Watch this space for updates.

Fans of Strike have had to wait between two and two and a half years for new episodes from season 3 onwards, which means The Running Grave might not arrive until at least December 2026 if the show is renewed.

Who could be in the potential Strike: The Running Grave cast?

Ruth Sheen plays Pat Chauncey. Bronte Film & TV /Rob Youngson

Alongside leads Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, the following could also return to the Strike cast:

Ruth Sheen as Pat Chauncey

Jack Greenlees as Sam Barclay

Tupele Dorgu as Midge Greenstreet

Caitlin Innes Edwards as Ilsa Herbert

There's also Stephen Hagan as DCI Richard Murphy, who Robin was going on a date with at the end of The Ink Black Heart.

And as ever, a new raft of guest stars will be drafted in if it's recommissioned.

Strike: The Running Grave plot – What is the book about?

Spoilers ahead.

Strike is contacted by a man whose son Will has joined a religious cult in Norfolk.

From the outside looking in, the Universal Humanitarian Church appears to be "a peaceable organisation that campaigns for a better world", reads the official synopsis.

"In order to try to rescue Will, Strike's business partner Robin Ellacott decides to infiltrate the cult and she travels to Norfolk to live incognito amongst them.

"But in doing so, she is unprepared for the dangers that await her there or for the toll it will take on her..."

Do Strike and Robin get together in The Running Grave?

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott and Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

Spoilers ahead.

At the end of the show's last season, Strike confessed his love for Robin to her friend Ilsa (without actually saying those three little words) while his business partner was heading out on a date with DCI Richard Murphy, which is far from the ending fans would have been hoping for.

But at the end of The Running Grave, Strike finally works up the courage to relay that rather vital piece of information to Robin herself. About time!

However, Robin is just about to leave for a trip with her new boyfriend Ryan Murphy, whose name was charged to Richard Murphy for The Ink Black Heart.

What's a girl to do?

But that is where the story ends, and JK Rowling, who pens the books under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, told The Times in May this year that she's working on two more Strike novels, the eighth of which is titled The Hallmarked Man – which means we're going to be waiting a fair old while to find out if they're going to stop messing about and make a proper go of it.

Is there a Strike: The Running Grave trailer?

No - there isn't a trailer yet, with the BBC still to confirm if we'll be getting a full The Running Grave adaptation. If there is, trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Strike seasons 1-6 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.