Strike: The Ink Black Heart cast – New and returning characters
Strike and Robin are back.
BBC crime series Strike returns to our screens with The Ink Black Heart, an adaptation of the sixth book in JK Rowling's Cormoran Strike series, which she pens under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.
Strike and Robin once again have their hands full with another complex case, which revolves around the murder of Edie Ledwell, the co-creator of popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart.
Before her death, Edie was being harassed online by an anonymous figure known as 'Anomie'. But who is behind the mask? And will Strike and Robin bring them to justice?
A number of familiar faces have returned alongside leads Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, and a new raft of guest stars have also joined the series for its latest instalment.
Find a rundown of the Strike cast below.
Strike: The Ink Black Heart cast
- Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike
- Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott
- Ruth Sheen as Pat Chauncey
- Jack Greenlees as Sam Barclay
- Natasha O'Keefe as Charlotte Ross
- Caitlin Innes Edwards as Ilsa Herbert
- Tupele Dorgu as Midge Greenstreet
For more information about the major players and where you've seen the cast before, read on.
Strike: The Ink Black Heart returning characters
Tom Burke plays Cormoran Strike
Who is Cormoron Strike? A former member of the Royal Military Police who lost part of his right leg while serving in Afghanistan. Strike now runs a successful private detective agency and is head over heels for his partner, Robin Ellacot.
What else has Tom Burke been in? His CV includes The Wonder, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Living, The Lazurus project, War & Peace and The Musketeers.
Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott
Who is Robin Ellacott? Strike's business partner. Robin is now divorced and has bought her own flat in London. Will Strike and Robin finally confess their feelings for one another?
What else has Holliday Grainger been in? You might have watched her in The Capture, Animals, The Borgias, The Riot Club and Where the Heart Is.
Ruth Sheen plays Pat Chauncey
Who is Pat Chauncey? The agency's no nonsense office manager.
What else has Ruth Sheen been in? She has appeared in Bramwell, Brassic, The Nevers, Prime Suspect 1973 and Unforgotten.
Jack Greenlees plays Sam Barclay
Who is Sam Barclay? An army vet who now works for Strike and Robin.
What else has Jack Greenlees been in? His credits include Joan, Payback, The Swarm and The Trial of Christine Keeler.
Natasha O'Keeffe plays Charlotte Ross
Who is Charlotte Rss? Strike's troublesome ex. Charlotte asks for his help in The Ink Black, but he initially refuses.
What else has Natasha O'Keeffe been in? She's best known for Peaky Blinders. You might also know her from Misfits and The Wheel of Time.
Additional cast:
- Caitlin Innes Edwards (Hanna, Black Mirror) plays Ilsa Herbert – a lawyer and friend of Robin's.
Strike: The Ink Black Heart new cast
Tupele Dorgu plays Midge Greenstreet
Who is Midge Greenstreet? The newest addition to Strike and Robin's team.
What else has been in? You might know her from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.
Strike: The Ink Black Heart guest stars
- Mirren Mack (Sex Education, The Nest, Mary & George) plays Edie Ledwell - the co-creator of The Ink Black Heart, a popular cartoon which is being turned into a film. She is being harassed online and is later found dead.
- Stephen Hagan (Hope Street, Lucky Man, The Larkins, You) plays DCI Richard Murphy - he's got a soft spot for Robin.
- James Nelson-Joyce (Little Boy Blue, The Gold, Bird) plays Pez Pierce - he used to live with Edie and is a prime suspect in her murder.
- Luke Norris (Poldark) plays Phillip Ormond - Edie's fiancé. He's an ex-cop.
- David Westhead (W1A, Life Begins, Bodyguard) plays Grant Ledwell - Edie's uncle. He's now overseeing The Ink Black Heart film adaptation.
- Jacob Abraham plays Josh Blay - Edie's ex-boyfriend. He created The Ink Black Heart with her.
- Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) plays Allan Yeoman - he works at the creative agency where Edie was signed.
- Ewan Bailey (The Sister, Doctors) plays Nils De Jung - a landlord and artist
- Emma Fielding (Van der Valk, Sandition, Unforgotten) plays Katya Upcott - she went from helping Edie with PR to becoming her agent.
- Kevin Bishop (Grange Hill Super Fun Night, Porridge) plays Wally Cardew - he voiced one of the characters on The Ink Black Heart before being fired for his right-wing political views.
- Kitty Reed plays Yasmin Weatherhead - a PA who was fired by Edie.
- Ellise Chappell (Poldark, Young Wallander) plays Kea Niven - Josh's ex-girlfriend. She claims Edie stole The Ink Black Heart from her.
- Christian McKay (Warrior, Borgia) plays Inigo Upcott - Katya's husband and Josh's rep.
- Jack Donoghue (Andor) plays Gus Upcott - Katya and Inigo's son. He's also Josh's PA.
Strike seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season 6 will begin airing from Monday 16th December 2024.
