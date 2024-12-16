Before her death, Edie was being harassed online by an anonymous figure known as 'Anomie'. But who is behind the mask? And will Strike and Robin bring them to justice?

Read more:

A number of familiar faces have returned alongside leads Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, and a new raft of guest stars have also joined the series for its latest instalment.

Find a rundown of the Strike cast below.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart cast

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott

Ruth Sheen as Pat Chauncey

Jack Greenlees as Sam Barclay

Natasha O'Keefe as Charlotte Ross

Caitlin Innes Edwards as Ilsa Herbert

Tupele Dorgu as Midge Greenstreet

Mirren Mack as Edie Ledwell

David Westhead as Grant Ledwell

Christian McKay as Inigo Upcott

Emma Fielding as Katya Upcott

James Nelson-Joyce as Pez Pierce

Mirren Mack as Edie Ledwell

Stephen Hagan as DCI Richard Murphy

James Nelson-Joyce as Pez Pierce

Luke Norris as Phillip Ormond

David Westhead as Grant Ledwell

Jacob Abraham as Josh Blay

Ben Caplan as Allan Yeoman

Ewan Bailey as Nils De Jung

Emma Fielding as Katya Upcott

Kevin Bishop as Wally Cardew

Kitty Reed as Yasmin Weatherhead

Ellise Chappell as Kea Niven

Christian McKay as Inigo Upcott

Jack Donoghue as Gus Upcott

For more information about the major players and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart returning characters

Tom Burke plays Cormoran Strike

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

Who is Cormoron Strike? A former member of the Royal Military Police who lost part of his right leg while serving in Afghanistan. Strike now runs a successful private detective agency and is head over heels for his partner, Robin Ellacot.

What else has Tom Burke been in? His CV includes The Wonder, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Living, The Lazurus project, War & Peace and The Musketeers.

Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC

Who is Robin Ellacott? Strike's business partner. Robin is now divorced and has bought her own flat in London. Will Strike and Robin finally confess their feelings for one another?

What else has Holliday Grainger been in? You might have watched her in The Capture, Animals, The Borgias, The Riot Club and Where the Heart Is.

Ruth Sheen plays Pat Chauncey

Ruth Sheen plays Pat Chauncey. Bronte Film & TV /Rob Youngson

Who is Pat Chauncey? The agency's no nonsense office manager.

What else has Ruth Sheen been in? She has appeared in Bramwell, Brassic, The Nevers, Prime Suspect 1973 and Unforgotten.

Jack Greenlees plays Sam Barclay

Jack Greenlees plays Sam Barclay. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Luke Varley

Who is Sam Barclay? An army vet who now works for Strike and Robin.

What else has Jack Greenlees been in? His credits include Joan, Payback, The Swarm and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Natasha O'Keeffe plays Charlotte Ross

Lethal White. BBC Pictures

Who is Charlotte Rss? Strike's troublesome ex. Charlotte asks for his help in The Ink Black, but he initially refuses.

What else has Natasha O'Keeffe been in? She's best known for Peaky Blinders. You might also know her from Misfits and The Wheel of Time.

Additional cast:

Caitlin Innes Edwards (Hanna, Black Mirror) plays Ilsa Herbert – a lawyer and friend of Robin's.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart new cast

Tupele Dorgu plays Midge Greenstreet

Tupele Dorgu plays Midge Greenstreet. Bronte Film & TV /Rob Youngson

Who is Midge Greenstreet? The newest addition to Strike and Robin's team.

What else has been in? You might know her from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart guest stars

Mirren Mack plays Edie Ledwell. Bronte Film & TV /Rob Youngson

Mirren Mack (Sex Education, The Nest, Mary & George) plays Edie Ledwell - the co-creator of The Ink Black Heart, a popular cartoon which is being turned into a film. She is being harassed online and is later found dead.

Stephen Hagan (Hope Street, Lucky Man, The Larkins, You) plays DCI Richard Murphy - he's got a soft spot for Robin.

James Nelson-Joyce (Little Boy Blue, The Gold, Bird) plays Pez Pierce - he used to live with Edie and is a prime suspect in her murder.

Luke Norris (Poldark) plays Phillip Ormond - Edie's fiancé. He's an ex-cop.

David Westhead (W1A, Life Begins, Bodyguard) plays Grant Ledwell - Edie's uncle. He's now overseeing The Ink Black Heart film adaptation.

Jacob Abraham plays Josh Blay - Edie's ex-boyfriend. He created The Ink Black Heart with her.

Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) plays Allan Yeoman - he works at the creative agency where Edie was signed.

Ewan Bailey (The Sister, Doctors) plays Nils De Jung - a landlord and artist

Emma Fielding (Van der Valk, Sandition, Unforgotten) plays Katya Upcott - she went from helping Edie with PR to becoming her agent.

Kevin Bishop (Grange Hill Super Fun Night, Porridge) plays Wally Cardew - he voiced one of the characters on The Ink Black Heart before being fired for his right-wing political views.

Kitty Reed plays Yasmin Weatherhead - a PA who was fired by Edie.

Ellise Chappell (Poldark, Young Wallander) plays Kea Niven - Josh's ex-girlfriend. She claims Edie stole The Ink Black Heart from her.

Christian McKay (Warrior, Borgia) plays Inigo Upcott - Katya's husband and Josh's rep.

Jack Donoghue (Andor) plays Gus Upcott - Katya and Inigo's son. He's also Josh's PA.

Strike seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season 6 will begin airing from Monday 16th December 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.