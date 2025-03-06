The thriller features a stellar cast led by Strike star Holliday Grainger as Rebecca, Jim Sturgess (Hard Sun) and Denise Gough (Andor) as married couple Fred and Elisa, and One Day's Ambika Mod as Selma.

They are joined by Bronagh Waugh (The Suspect) and Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane).

The series begins with Elisa allowing her daughter Lucia to have a sleepover at Rebecca's seemingly perfect house after befriending her daughter Josie.

But, when she goes to pick her up the next day, the three of them have vanished, and what promises to be a tense watch ensues.

Jim Sturgess and Denise Gough in The Stolen Girl. Disney

"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny," the synopsis teases.

"Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason.

"And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden."

The Stolen Girl will stream on Disney Plus in 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

