Strike and One Day stars' thriller The Stolen Girl confirms release date
It won't be long before the five-part thriller lands on Disney Plus.
Fans of Alex Dahl’s novel Playdate don't have long to wait for Disney Plus's screen adaptation, which has swapped its title from Playdate to The Stolen Girl.
The streamer has confirmed the five-parter will arrive on Wednesday 16th April 2025.
The thriller features a stellar cast led by Strike star Holliday Grainger as Rebecca, Jim Sturgess (Hard Sun) and Denise Gough (Andor) as married couple Fred and Elisa, and One Day's Ambika Mod as Selma.
They are joined by Bronagh Waugh (The Suspect) and Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane).
The series begins with Elisa allowing her daughter Lucia to have a sleepover at Rebecca's seemingly perfect house after befriending her daughter Josie.
But, when she goes to pick her up the next day, the three of them have vanished, and what promises to be a tense watch ensues.
"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny," the synopsis teases.
"Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason.
"And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Stolen Girl will stream on Disney Plus in 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.