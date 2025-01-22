The images give us our first glimpse at Gough as Elisa and Sturgess as Fred, parents to two young children. The series follows the aftermath of Elisa making a seemingly ordinary decision.

In the thriller, Elisa agrees to let her 9-year-old daughter Luciago on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, after meeting Josie’s mother, Rebecca, played by Grainger (who is seen in the above image).

Elisa is put at ease by Rebecca's charming nature and her impressive house, but when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent’s worst nightmare.

Jim Sturgess and Denise Gough in The Stolen Girl. Disney

The synopsis for the series says: "The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.

"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason.

"And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden."

Ambika Mod in The Stolen Girl. Disney

The images also give us our first look at Mod's character. A release date has yet to be confirmed, but we do know the series will stream in 2025.

The Stolen Girl will stream on Disney Plus in 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

