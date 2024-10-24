One Day's Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell star in Prime Target first look
The conspiracy thriller has just confirmed its release date.
Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date and some first-look images for its upcoming thriller series Prime Target – which stars One Day's Leo Woodall and Black Adam's Quintessa Swindell in the lead roles.
The eight-part series – which is billed as conspiracy thriller – will debut on the streamer on Wednesday 22nd January 2025, with the first two instalments released on that day and the remaining six episodes arriving in weekly instalments thereafter until the finale on 5th March.
According to an official synopsis, the series stars Woodall as "a brilliant young maths postgraduate" named Edward Brooks, who is on the verge of holding the key to every computer in the world after he works out a complex pattern in prime numbers.
But when he realises that "an unseen enemy" is trying to destroy his plan, he is thrown into the orbit of NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Swindell), who has been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians' behaviour.
"Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of," the synopsis concludes.
The series is the brainchild of award-winning writer Steve Thompson – the creator of Vienna Blood and writer of multiple episodes of Sherlock – and can count on a starry ensemble cast to support Woodall and Swindells.
Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), David Morrissey (Sherwood), Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) all have prominent roles, as do Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).
None of those supporting players can be seen in the new images, but you can get a good look at Woodall and Swindell's characters in both individual shots and a paired still that sees them looking concerned as they stand behind a barrier.
You can find all those images above.
Prime Target will debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.
