According to an official synopsis, the series stars Woodall as "a brilliant young maths postgraduate" named Edward Brooks, who is on the verge of holding the key to every computer in the world after he works out a complex pattern in prime numbers.

But when he realises that "an unseen enemy" is trying to destroy his plan, he is thrown into the orbit of NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Swindell), who has been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians' behaviour.

Leo Woodall in Prime Target. Apple

"Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of," the synopsis concludes.

The series is the brainchild of award-winning writer Steve Thompson – the creator of Vienna Blood and writer of multiple episodes of Sherlock – and can count on a starry ensemble cast to support Woodall and Swindells.

Quintessa Swindell in Prime Target. Apple TV+

Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), David Morrissey (Sherwood), Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) all have prominent roles, as do Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).

None of those supporting players can be seen in the new images, but you can get a good look at Woodall and Swindell's characters in both individual shots and a paired still that sees them looking concerned as they stand behind a barrier.

Prime Target will debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

