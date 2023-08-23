The new show will be directed by Hanna's Eva Husson and will follow one woman's turmoil as her life is upended by the kidnapping of her young daughter.

The cast for the series has just been announced and includes the likes of Denise Gough (Andor), Holliday Grainger (Strike), Ambika Mod (This Is Going to Hurt), Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas), Bronagh Waugh (The Suspect) and Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane).

Denise Gough and Holliday Grainger will star in Playdate. Disney Plus

While we don't yet know who will star as which character, we're sure we're in for a wild ride if the success of the novel is anything to go by.

As per the synopsis for the new series: "Elisa’s world is turned upside down when her young daughter Lucia is kidnapped at a sleepover. Who is the mystery woman who took Lucia, and what secrets does she know about Elisa?"

The series, like the book, is set to take place across Europe, with production on Playdate having already kicked off this summer in the UK and France.

The decision by Elisa to allow her nine-year-old daughter Lucia to go on her first overnight playdate with her best friend Josie is a natural yes, especially when Elisa meets Josie's mother, Rebecca.

But what she doesn't know is that she's about to be stuck in every parent's worst nightmare and, according to the synopsis, "when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental".

The synopsis continues: "Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.

"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light.

"Rebecca took Lucia for a reason. And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women, we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden."

One of the executive producers for the series, Nicola Shindler of Quay Street Productions, said on the announcement of the series's commission back in June: "Playdate tells the story of fascinating, relatable and complex women in a situation that is any parent’s worst nightmare.

"Catherine Moulton has adapted Alex’s best-selling thriller with a real dramatic sense of story that we hope will hook audiences in from the start."

A release date for Playdate is yet to be confirmed, but with production having already started, we'll be sure to update you with all the release details once we know more.

Playdate will be coming to Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

