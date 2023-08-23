But as well as getting another first-look at the drama to come, the teaser also marks a very special occasion in another entirely different way.

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor, Eric Balfour as Garth and Ashley Benson as Cara in Wilderness. Prime Video

Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of Look What You Made Me Do is heard for the first time in the new Wilderness teaser and gives us a pretty accurate guess at some of the eeriness and drama to come.

According to Prime Video, the re-released song has been used to reflects "Liv’s transformation after her supposed 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will is having an affair". Talk about a perfect song pairing, right?

Watch the new teaser clip, featuring Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) below:

Not only does the teaser showcase a brand new Swift song, but Prime Video has also revealed that Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) will be the song of the opening titles for the thriller series, which is set for release this September.

The re-recorded track is from Swift's Reputation album, which fans have continued to speculate as getting a 'Taylor's Version' and re-release some time soon. Could this be an indicator that the album will be arriving soon?

While we don't have the answers to that burning question, the inclusion of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in the Wilderness teaser isn't the first time the star has lent her vocal talents to a Prime Video series. Songs like Sweet Nothing, Exile and Last Kiss (Taylor's Version) were all recently heard in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

As for Wilderness, the new teaser poster for the series also reveals a bit of what's to come as we see Coleman's Liv with her hands on Will's back, with the text on the poster reading: "Look what he made her do."

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Wilderness. Prime Video

According to the synopsis for Wilderness: "Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas.

"For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…"

The series will also star Eric Balfour and Ashley Benson, who play characters named Garth and Cara respectively, with additional cast members including Claire Rushbrook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles and Jonathan Keltz.

Wilderness will premiere on Prime Video on 15th September 2023.

