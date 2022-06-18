The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack: Every song used in the series
The soundtrack features songs from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Tyler the Creator.
Now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is available on Amazon Prime Video, if you've found yourself humming along to the soundtrack and struggling to recognise a song, we've got you covered.
We've compiled a list of every song featured in the romantic teen drama series, featuring tracks by Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala and more.
The series is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, and stars Lola Tung as a young girl caught in a love triangle with two brothers, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.
Read on for our breakdown of all the songs used in The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.
The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack - every song featured in the Prime Video series
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 1
Mr Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Can't Do Better - Kim Petras
Lover - Taylor Swift
Rollercoaster - Bleachers
Pretty Pictures - Indigo de Souza
Up - Cardi B
Brutal - Olivia Rodrigo
1 step forward, 3 steps back - Olivia Rodrigo
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 2
Dover Beach - Baby Queen
Ice Cream - BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
Summer in July - Yukon Blonde
Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 3
You Let Me Down - Alessia Cara
Cardera - Rob Belleville
Can I Call You Tonight? Dayglow
Best Friend - Saweetie Feat Doja Cat
Too Simple - Relaye
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Have Mercy - Chloe
Your Type - Carly Rae Jepson
Beach Baby - Bon Iver
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 4
So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings - Caroline Polachek
Swimming Pools - Francis on my Mind
Something Like Summer - Caveboy
This Life - Vampire Weekend
Found My Friends - Hayley Kioko
False God - Taylor Swift
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 5
It Will Stand - The Showmen
So Pretty - Reyanna Maria
Better Days - Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G
Malibu - Kim Petras
Places We Won't Walk - Bruno Major
Nail Tech - Jack Harlow
Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great - Tai Verdes
Best days of Our Lives - The Premiums
Be Sweet - Japanese Breakfast
Lost Cause - Beck
Down Below - The Muggs
Don't Cha - The Pussycat Dolls
Closer - Samuel Jack
Moments - Ellur
Rock is the Answer - Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings
Are We Still Friends? - Tyler the Creator
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 6
Losing You - Solange
Now I'm In It - Haim
Bad Girls - MIA
Lisztomania - Phoenix
I'm In Love - Mini Mansion
Is It True? - Tame Impala
Levitating - Dua Lipa
WusYaName - Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign
Super Rich Kids - Frank Ocean
Fire For You - Cannons
Sedate Me - Virgin Suicide
Swag - Peyton
Together (Down Dumbing) - Maker & Quel
Outta Pockett - 24kGoldn
When the Party's Over Billie Eilish
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7
This is What Falling in Love Feels Like - JVK
Go Higher - Shana Falana
Isn't It Romantic - The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Like That - Bazzi
The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
Funeral - Phoebe Bridgers
This Love (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
