We've compiled a list of every song featured in the romantic teen drama series, featuring tracks by Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala and more.

Now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is available on Amazon Prime Video , if you've found yourself humming along to the soundtrack and struggling to recognise a song, we've got you covered.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, and stars Lola Tung as a young girl caught in a love triangle with two brothers, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

Read on for our breakdown of all the songs used in The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack - every song featured in the Prime Video series

Lola Tung as Belly and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 1

Mr Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

Can't Do Better - Kim Petras

Lover - Taylor Swift

Rollercoaster - Bleachers

Pretty Pictures - Indigo de Souza

Up - Cardi B

Brutal - Olivia Rodrigo

1 step forward, 3 steps back - Olivia Rodrigo

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 2

Dover Beach - Baby Queen

Ice Cream - BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

Summer in July - Yukon Blonde

Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 3

Lola Tung as Belly and Christopher Briney as Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

You Let Me Down - Alessia Cara

Cardera - Rob Belleville

Can I Call You Tonight? Dayglow

Best Friend - Saweetie Feat Doja Cat

Too Simple - Relaye

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Have Mercy - Chloe

Your Type - Carly Rae Jepson

Beach Baby - Bon Iver

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 4

So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings - Caroline Polachek

Swimming Pools - Francis on my Mind

Something Like Summer - Caveboy

This Life - Vampire Weekend

Found My Friends - Hayley Kioko

False God - Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 5

The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

It Will Stand - The Showmen

So Pretty - Reyanna Maria

Better Days - Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G

Malibu - Kim Petras

Places We Won't Walk - Bruno Major

Nail Tech - Jack Harlow

Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great - Tai Verdes

Best days of Our Lives - The Premiums

Be Sweet - Japanese Breakfast

Lost Cause - Beck

Down Below - The Muggs

Don't Cha - The Pussycat Dolls

Closer - Samuel Jack

Moments - Ellur

Rock is the Answer - Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings

Are We Still Friends? - Tyler the Creator

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 6

Losing You - Solange

Now I'm In It - Haim

Bad Girls - MIA

Lisztomania - Phoenix

I'm In Love - Mini Mansion

Is It True? - Tame Impala

Levitating - Dua Lipa

WusYaName - Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign

Super Rich Kids - Frank Ocean

Fire For You - Cannons

Sedate Me - Virgin Suicide

Swag - Peyton

Together (Down Dumbing) - Maker & Quel

Outta Pockett - 24kGoldn

When the Party's Over Billie Eilish

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7

This is What Falling in Love Feels Like - JVK

Go Higher - Shana Falana

Isn't It Romantic - The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Like That - Bazzi

The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

Funeral - Phoebe Bridgers

This Love (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.