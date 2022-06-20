Is another season on the horizon? And if so, what will happen?

If you've already raced through all seven episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video's adaptation of Jenny Han's best-selling novel , you'll be desperate to know what's next for Belly and co.

Here's everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date speculation: Has it been renewed?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has been given the greenlight, as confirmed by Deadline, but there's currently no word on when we can expect it.

Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Speaking to TODAY, Han said: "I'm looking forward to seeing other seasons. Literal seasons. All you see is summertime now. There's a lot more road to hoe and we'll get to see (Belly's) world a bit bigger."

The original source material is part of a trilogy – It's Not Summer Without You was published in 2010, and We'll Always Have Summer the following year – so there's plenty more to explore moving forwards.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast: Who will return?

We'd expect all of the main cast to feature in season 2, so that's:

Lola Tung as Belly

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Lola Tung as Belly and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty Peter Taylor/Prime Video

There's also Minnie Mills as Shayla, Summer Madison as Nicole, David Iacono as Cam, Rain Spencer as Taylor, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland, Colin Ferguson as John, Tom Everett Scott as Adam, and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot and spoilers: What will happen?

In the season finale, Belly's dreams finally came true when she locked lips with Conrad. The pair had faced their fair share of hurdles but in spite of everything, they found their way back to one another, their bond stronger than ever.

But there's a dark cloud hanging over their romance.

Conrad and Jeremiah's mum Susannah has cancer – a devastating blow that Jeremiah discovered at the debutante ball, while Conrad had long known the truth.

Susannah agreed to undergo treatment after initially refusing, much to her sons' relief, but with the odds stacked against her, you'd be wise to brace yourselves for heartbreak – which will, no doubt, put further strain on Belly and Conrad's relationship.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Plus, we'd expect Jeremiah to be right in the middle of any and all drama given that he's, well, Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

Season 1 has only just arrived, which means it's far too early for any new footage.

Advertisement

Watch this space for updates.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.