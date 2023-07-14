There's also the fallout from Susannah's cancer to contend with, and the future of the beloved beach house in Cousins is also under threat.

The series is nothing if not dramatic...

"I am very excited for them to see a new side of all the characters and to see how much they have grown and how much growth they are still experiencing," Lola Tung (Belly) told Teen Vogue. "It's a bit of a different tone from season 1, [but]... I hope it resonates with people and that they can appreciate the differences between the two seasons."

Unlike the vast majority of Netflix series, which arrive in a single hit, Prime Video favours weekly drops – and because we're super handy, we've popped the release schedule below.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release schedule

Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video

The first three episodes are now available to stream. Tune in every Friday for the remaining five episodes. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1, Love Lost - 14th July (out now)

Episode 2, Love Scene - 14th July (out now)

Episode 3, Love Sick - 14th July (out now)

Episode 4, Love Game - 21st July

Episode 5, Love Fool - 28th July

Episode 6, Love Fest - 4th August

Episode 7, Love Affair - 11th August

Episode 8, Love Triangle - 18th August

