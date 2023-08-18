"We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to."

Read on for everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Both seasons of the show have aired in the summer months, as you'd expect – season 1 arrived in June 2022, with the second instalment arriving in July this year, so initially we would have expected season 3 to arrive in summer 2024.

But due to the ongoing writers' strike, multiple productions have been paused – and it's unknown how long that will continue for, which could impact TSITP.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast: Who's returning?

Christopher Brinley as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video

We'd expect all of the following to return for season 3:

Lola Tung as Belly

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Jackie Chung as Laurel

We'd also expect Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) to appear in flashbacks.

The following could also feature, but their futures feel more uncertain:

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Kyra Sedgwick as Julia

David Iacono as Cam

And there's also an opportunity for some new characters to join.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 plot: What will happen?

At the end of season 2, Belly chose Jeremiah over Conrad after some extensive deliberation. But, according to the synopsis of Han's third book, We'll Always Have Summer, there's plenty of drama ahead, naturally.

"One girl. Two boys. The biggest decision of her life..." reads the official blurb.

"Just when Isabel thinks she had everything mapped out, life proves that when it comes to love, you can never have all the answers.

"Isabel has only ever loved two boys, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. She's grown up with them, and can't imagine life without them. One broke her heart, the other made her happier than she ever thought she'd be. But each brother is keeping a secret from Isabel, and this summer she must choose between the Fisher boys, once and for all.

"Which brother will it be?"

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer: When can I watch it?

Sadly, it's far too soon for that.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, but we'll make sure to keep you updated when one arrives!

