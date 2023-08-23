Bumpy's ongoing battle for control of Harlem continues as he prepares to take on the Cuban Mafia. And they won't go down easy.

"Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA," a statement released by Lionsgate revealed.

We certainly get a glimpse of that in the trailer, as well as the cast, which includes returning members including Daredevil's Vincent D’Onofrio as Vincent “Chin” Gigante, Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It) as Bumpy's wife Mayme and icon Giancarlo Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

And yes, Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) is also set to return in her guest-starring role as Miss Willa.

Some new faces have been added too. Sweet Girl's Michael Raymond-James joins as Joe Colombo. Jason Alan Carvell will be playing Malcolm X and while Yul Vazquez is Jose Battle.

"It's time to fight," the trailer teasers, and we don't doubt it.

The Grandfather of Harlem season 3 will premier on Lionsgate+ in the UK on Friday 6th October. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

