The series culminated in a dramatic finale, airing tonight (Sunday 11th May) on BBC One but now available on iPlayer, which teased plenty more to come from the show.

So, with this in mind, its renewal shouldn’t prove too much of a surprise, especially after the BBC posted strong viewing figures throughout the eight-episode run – with many finding the show on iPlayer in the weeks since its debut.

James Nelson-Joyce and Mike Noble star in This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Episode 1 has been watched by 6.6 million people to date, which is more than triple the initial overnight figure of 1.9 million, making it the channel’s most watched new drama launch of the year so far.

Speaking of the series’s renewal, Stephen Butchard, This City Is Ours creator, lead writer and executive producer, said: "We have all been blown away by the incredibly positive response to This City Is Ours, I can’t thank the audience enough for their time and emotional investment.

"My heartfelt thanks also to Lindsay Salt and her wonderful team at BBC Drama for their unflinching support and continued belief in the show, our story and our characters - and not least for this opportunity to do it all over again! See you soon!"

Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "This City Is Ours was one of our team’s first commissions when I joined the BBC, and I could not be happier with how Stephen, Saul [Dibb, director] and the Left Bank team have brought it to the screen so classily.

"The response from viewers has been a joy to see, with millions discovering its thrilling, character-driven drama for themselves to become gripped by the raging war of the Phelans.

"I'm delighted that we now get to build on this fantastic first run and show that things are only just getting started for this very special series."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

News of the renewal will be sure to delight star Nelson-Joyce, who plays gangster Michael, after he previously told RadioTimes.com he feared getting his hopes up over a possible return for season 2.

"The crew is incredible, brilliant writing, [filming] in Liverpool – it's a proper Christmas gift. So I wouldn't want to get my hopes built up to believing that we're going for a season 2, to then not get it," he revealed.

"So, I kind of have to just go, 'Well, I enjoyed doing that. If it goes [ahead], fantastic. It's in the hands of the gods now... If we don't, then I have to be grateful for what I've had so far.'"

It seems the gods – well, the BBC – have listened.

This City Is Ours is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.