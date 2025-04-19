As well as Cumming, there are a few more guest appearances in the episode, with Linus Roache, Lewis Cornay and another mysterious appearance for Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

But aside from that, who else is in the cast for this new episode? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the cast for Doctor Who season 15 episode 2, Lux.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: Lux? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 2

The main cast for Doctor Who: Lux is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Linus Roache as Reginald Pye

Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding

Lewis Cornay as Logan Cheever

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Millie O'Connell as Sunshine Sally

Cassius Hackforth as Tommy Lee

Lucy Thackeray as Renée Lowenstein

Jane Hancock as Helen Pye

Samir Arrian as Hassan

Bronte Barbe as Lizzie

Steph Lacey as Robyn

Ryan Speakman as Husband

Ian Shaw as Newsreader

William Meredith as Policeman

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who, in The Robot Revolution, was kidnapped by robots and flown into the stars on their rocket.

At the end of the episode she told the Doctor to take her home in the TARDIS, but he found himself unable to get back to that particular date, time and location. We don't yet know why this is the case, but we do know they will be trying to get back throughout the season.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger for Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding

Mr Ring-a-Ding, voiced by Alan Cumming, in Doctor Who season 15. BBC/Disney Plus

Who is Mr Ring-a-Ding? Mr Ring-a-Ding is a cartoon who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. In 1952, he springs to life as the physical form of Lux Imperator, the God of Light and one of the Pantheon of Chaos.

Where have I seen Alan Cumming before? Cumming is known for presenting The Traitors US, as well as for his roles in series including God, the Devil and Bob, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Shoebox Zoo, The L Word, Web Therapy, The Good Wife, Instinct, The Prince and Schmigadoon!.

He has also starred in films such as Goldeneye, Emma, Eyes Wide Shut, Annie, Titus, Spy Kids, Josie and the Pussycats, Burlesque and Battle of the Sexes. He played Nightcrawler in X-Men 2, a role he will be reprising in Avengers: Doomsday.

Cumming previously appeared in 2018 episode of Doctor Who, The Witchfinders, in which he played King James.

Linus Roache as Reginald Pye

Linus Roache as Reginald Pye in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Reginald Pye? Reginald works at the Lux cinema in Miami, where the episode is set, and is grieving the loss of his beloved wife.

Where have I seen Linus Roache before? Roache is known for his roles in films including The Chronicles of Riddick, Batman Begins, Mandy and My Policeman, as well as series such as Kidnapped, Law & Order, Coronation Street, Vikings, Summer of Rockets, Homeland, The Recruit, Fellow Travelers and Billy the Kid.

Lewis Cornay as Logan Cheever

Lewis Cornay as Logan, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Logan Cheever? Logan works at a diner in Miami and helps the Doctor and Belinda in their investigations into the disappearance of 15 citizens from the picturehouse.

Where have I seen Lewis Cornay before? Doctor Who: Lux is Cornay's first major on-screen role.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is a mysterious figure, who previously posed as the next-door neighbour of the Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday, and most recently was seen posing as the neighbour of Belinda Chandra.

She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed she is a "villain", and that she will be "popping up every week" – however, we don't expect her true identity to be unveiled until later in the season.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best-known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Doctor Who season 15 begins on 19th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.